Accreditation Presentation Luis Suárez

Press!

Entries must be made by email to impresario@gremio.net, by Tuesday, 01/03, at 5:00 p.m.

02 JAN 2023 16:41 | Updated on 02 JAN 2023 18:03

This Wednesday, 01/04, starting at 7:30 pm, Grêmio presents to the tricolor fans, the new gremista reinforcement, the Uruguayan Luis Suárez.

We would like to inform you that registration for the press is now open. The event will take place at the Arena and the professionals will occupy the west lawn chair sector, above the visiting casemate. Also available for streaming will be the press booths. The Mixed Zone will only be open to radio technical teams.

After the athlete’s presentation, the press should travel to the Deliberative Council auditorium, where the attacker’s press conference will take place.

Accreditation for professionals linked to specific press associations, such as ACEG-RS, ARFOC-RS, must be carried out by e-mail at press@gremio.net, by Tuesday, 01/03, at 5 pm. Due to the occupation of the place, vacancies will be limited to two professionals for TV, two professionals for radio, one photographer, one for website, one newspaper and one for content producer. We reinforce the need for professionals to communicate with associations. Foreign professionals or vehicles from abroad must have the badges of their respective companies.

Access to the stadium will be through Gate 2, with parking on the right. Badges must be picked up at the accreditation room, next to the mixed zone, between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

Entrance to the lawn chairs will be through Aisle D, in front of Gate 2. At the end of the event on the field, the accredited professionals who will participate in the press conference will be able to walk along the side of the lawn to the corridor that gives access to the auditorium, at the beginning of the Mixed zone tunnel.

Information by phone (51) 3218 2040.

NOTE: Send the professional’s name, association registration number and vehicle.

SERVICE:

Presentation Luis Suarez

Gates open to the public at 5:30 pm.

Accreditation by e-mail Press@gremio.net.

Occupancy sector: East lawn chairs, with entrance through Aisle D.

After approval and communication made by the Club, the collection of credentials must be done in the Accreditation Room, between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm.