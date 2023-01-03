Actor Hugh Grandt tells why he accepted the invitation to star in Dungeons & Dragons

On April 13, 2023, the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honra entre Rebeldes arrives in Brazilian cinemas, directed and scripted by Jonathan Goldstein and John Fracis Daley and will feature Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith , Shophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

The feature film revolves around a ragtag group who inadvertently retrieve a powerful artifact for a dark being and must find a way to stop him from unleashing evil upon the world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels is considered an adaptation of the well-known tabletop role-playing game, played in worlds of high fantasy, danger and intrigue.

The villain of the feature will be the well-known English actor Hugh Grandt who will play Forge Fitzwilliam, who recently in an interview with collider at CCXP, the famous hollydian star was asked about the reason for having accepted the invitation to compose the cast of the film.

When answering in a comic tone, he said that he accepted to be in the film for telling the story of “losers”.

“I think maybe what I disliked the most about their script was that it’s about losers. These fellows, they are all crap. You’re not great at being a bard. And the magician, played by Justice Smith, is pretty bad. What do they call magicians in Dungeons & Dragons? He’s not very good, and Michelle Rodriguez’s character was thrown out of anything. What is she? A barbarian. She is still in love with her husband, who is in love with someone else. I identified with that loser thing about this small group. Maybe that’s an English predilection, we love a loser.”

The 62-year-old star made an analysis of his character, the villain is a combination of pessimism, irony, arrogance and self-deprecation, it was a way that Hugh found to talk a little about his character, without giving too much away. spoiler.

Featured photo: Hugh Grant Official Reproduction/Instagram