Actress of Emily in Paris denies having privileges for being the daughter of a famous

In recent weeks, the “nepo-babies” have been the talk of social networks. It all started when New York magazine published a cover with the main Hollywood “nepo-babies”, which raised an interesting debate about the role of nepotism in the entertainment industry. Lily Collins, the protagonist of Emily in Paris, discussed the issue in a recent interview.

“A year after arriving in Paris for the job of her dreams, Emily has to make difficult professional and love decisions to define her future”, states the official synopsis of the 3rd season of Emily in Paris.

The Netflix series brings, once again, Lily Collins (Mirror, Mirror) in the lead role. The cast also features Kate Walsh (Grey’s Anatomy), Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens) and Lucas Bravo (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) in the main cast.

In a chat with the press, Lily Collins denied having privileges for being the daughter of a famous singer. Check out what the Netflix star said on the subject below.

For Lily Collins, her career in Hollywood is not the fruit of nepotism

First, it’s important to remember that Lily Collins, the star of Emily in Paris, is the daughter of musician Phil Collins (pictured above).

The singer, for those unfamiliar, is known for his unmistakable voice and for songs like “In the Air Tonight”, “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)”, “One More Night”, and “Another Day in Paradise”.

With more than 150 million albums sold worldwide, Collins is also one of the most successful singers of all time, having won 8 Grammy Awards and 1 Academy Award (for the song You’ll Be in My Heart, from the soundtrack of Tarzan ).

In a recent conversation with Vogue France magazine, Lily Collins stated that her father’s influence did not help her career development.

“Everyone thinks I got a ‘free pass’ in Hollywood thanks to my last name. I’m proud of my father, but I am me, not just ‘Phil Collins’ daughter’. So I waited a long time to secure my opportunities,” commented the actress.

According to Collins, his fame in Hollywood is the result of hard work and effort, not his father’s recommendations.

“I learned to focus on my career from many failed auditions. And then, I was able to turn acting into a real career. But I don’t rest on my privileges! This industry is very competitive, and the opportunities are few”, clarified Lily Collins.

The Emily Paris star was also asked if she wants to follow in her father’s footsteps and start a career in the music business.

“I love to sing, but I need to find my own way away from my father’s musical genius. I always liked to act, and in the beginning of my career, I participated in some musicals. That’s the only context that allows me to sing. Frankly, I’m afraid of the comparisons!” commented Lily Collins.

All three seasons of Emily in Paris as Lily Collins are available on Netflix.