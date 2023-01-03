Actress of “Revenge” joins the cast of the new series of “Star Wars”







Photo: Instagram/Margarita Levieva / Modern Popcorn

Russian actress Margarita Levieva, known for the series “Revenge”, joined the cast of “The Acolyte”, the new series “Star Wars” on Disney +. She will have a recurring role on the show.

Fans of “Revenge”, which was a huge success broadcast in Brazil by Globo, must remember Levieva as the false Amanda Clarke, a scammer who assumes the identity of the protagonist, while the real Amanda (Emily VanCamp) was impersonated by another woman, Emily Thorne, to exact revenge on the powerful who destroyed her family.

According to the synopsis available on the official “Star Wars” website, “The Acolyte” will be a mystery thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of dark secrets and emerging powers in the last days of the High Republic era. In the plot, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they face are more sinister than they ever imagined.

This week, actress Dafne Keen (“Logan”) revealed that the series will take place 100 years before the “Star Wars” films and explain how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi. According to her, it will be “a story starring the Sith, which has never been done before”.

The clue is in the name of the attraction. After all, the name “Acolyte” (or “acolyte”) is used in the “Star Wars” universe to designate apprentices of the Sith Lords, who demonstrate an inclination to develop the dark side of the Force.

Developed by Leslye Headland (the creator of “Russian Doll” on Netflix), the series also includes Lee Jung-jae (“Round 6”), Amandla Stenberg (“Death! Death! Death!”), Manny Jacinto ( “The Good Place”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Rebecca Henderson (“Inventing Anna”), Charlie Barnett (“Russian Doll”), Dean-Charles Chapman (“1917”) and Carrie-Anne Moss (“Matrix”).

Currently in production, “The Acolyte” is slated for an August 2023 release.

