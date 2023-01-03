“After 5 years, he said goodbye”; Duílio shows no interest and the Corinthians midfielder will play in Korea

As a result of the confirmed stay of Yuri Alberto and Maycon, the Corinthians now he returns to the market in search of novelties that were not yet in the cast, even more so after hitting some exits. The board’s intention, for example, is to hire a new defender, especially given the fact that 3 were recently traded.

With that, Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid, is once again of interest to Timão, even more so for having turned down a recent proposal from São Paulo, making it clear that, when he returned to Brazil, he would give total priority to being in Parque São Jorge, where he went champion. However, in addition to the defense, there are other positions that continue to undergo changes behind the scenes.

In midfield, for example, cases like Ramiro and Mateus Vital said goodbye, but there is another name for the role that, after 5 years, said goodbye: this is Fessin, who ended his contract on December 31st and agreed with the Busan Ipark team, from South Koreateam that plays in the first division of the Asian country.

Even with a long contract at Alvinegro, the midfielder changes air without even having entered the field for the professionals. Considered a good bet, the midfielder spent the last two seasons on loan at Ponte Pretawhere he played in a number of matches and managed to make the transition due to professional football.

Left-handed, he scored four goals and provided two assists in 2022. It is worth remembering that Fessin had a serious injury that also hindered his move to Corinthians’ main group. In addition to the Campinas team, he also had a prominent spell at Bahia, where he even started several games under the command of Mano Menezes.