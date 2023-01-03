After an unbalanced year, Marvel seeks to ‘recover’ in 2023

Last year was one of the most important for the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). In 2022, the public got to know new heroes that will be important in the future of the franchise, in addition to delving into what will be the main subject of the coming one. Phase 5 from the studio: the multiverse.

Despite exploring points long awaited by fans, such as the existence of several versions of the characters spread across different universes and the revelation of the new Black Panther, Marvel had an unbalanced year. While some releases won the hearts of audiences and critics, others left a little to be desired.

This imbalance isn’t even reflected at the box office—Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After (2022) are among the year’s top 10 grossers. But even though theatrical releases outperformed those released during the coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19none escaped criticism.

The same can be said for the MCU series on Disney+. With the exception of She-Hulk, whose first season is cited by many as one of the best surprises in the entire Marvel Universe, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel have accumulated good and bad moments during their airing periods.

In 2023, Marvel Studios will kick off its Phase 5 to continue down the path that will culminate in two more new Avengers films: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. The two films will be part of the still distant Phase 6, which will complete the trilogy called the Multiverse Saga – just as phases 1 to 3 formed the Infinity Saga.

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

New year, new life

The new phase of Marvel in 2023 will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, whose debut is scheduled for February 16th. The feature will be of enormous importance for the future of the franchise because it will have none other than Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its villain. After being introduced in the final episode of the first season of Loki, the character (with its variants) promises to cause many headaches for the heroes until the premiere of Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

Still in the cinema session, Marvel Studios has prepared two films that will be very different from each other. The Marvels, the spiritual sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), will see Brie Larson teaming up with newcomer Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in a story about comebacks and creating new partnerships. But this one only arrives on July 27th. Before, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be a farewell to the lineup of the team as fans knew it.

Scheduled for release on May 4, the third Guardians feature will introduce Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, a very important character in the publisher’s comics. While his role in the film remains a closely guarded secret, director James Gunn confirmed that audiences can expect some farewells involving the leads. Is someone going to die? If yes, how many? Only God – and the director – knows.

In the case of series, 2023 promises to be quite busy for the Marvel Universe. If the predictions made by boss Kevin Feige come true and no postponements disrupt plans, there will be five premieres: Secret Invasion, Echo, Loki (second season), Iron Heart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Samuel L. Jackson in a scene from Secret Invasion Promotion/Disney+

With regard to the latter mentioned, the chances of the WandaVision spin-off only remaining for 2024 are high. This is because the premiere forecast established by Feige was the North American winter, which is equivalent to the period between December 2023 and February of the year. Following.

Among the four series confirmed to debut this year, Echo and Heart of Iron are the least likely to influence Phase 5 of Marvel Studios. The first will feature the presence of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, but both have already “debuted” in the MCU and will be the protagonists of Daredevil: Born Again, reboot of the hero on Disney +. The second will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, who first appeared in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After.

Secret Invasion adapts one of the biggest comic book events of the last few decades, in which Skrull aliens are infiltrated on Earth and disguised as some of the planet’s main personalities – including some heroes. This invasion began to be shown in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and will be deepened in the series, with consequences that could reverberate for a long time in the MCU.

Loki, whose first season was a huge streaming hit, is expected to further explore the imbalance in the multiverse with the death of One Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), one of Kang’s variants. As the execution of the character at the hands of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) may have been the starting point for the beginning of the problems between the multiple realities, the series must continue to explore the theme in its second year.