After withdrawal, Palmeiras group in Copinha gains new member – News from Palmeiras

With the withdrawal of Santana, from Amapá, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) confirmed this Monday afternoon (02), that América, a club from São José do Rio Preto, will occupy the vacancy of the team from Amapá in the São Paulo Cup Paulo Junior Football.

With that, Palmeiras wins a new opponent in the first phase of the competition. Initially, Paulo Victor Gomes’ team would only play two games, while the match against Santana would be won by a WO favorable to the Palestinians.

Now, group 3 of Copinha will have Palmeiras, Juazeirense, from Bahia, América and Rio Preto, both from São Paulo. Verdão will thus have two games against hosts. Although the matches will be held at Estádio Anísio Haddad, home of Rio Preto, América is also based in the city, and will have the support of the locals.

Alviverde makes its debut this Tuesday (03), against Juazeirense. On Friday (06), the team will play against América, and closes the participation against Rio Preto, on Monday (09). All games will be held at 7:30 pm (Brasília time).

Dates and times of Palmeiras games in Copinha:

01/03 (Tuesday) – 7:30 pm – Juazeirense-BA

06/01 (Friday) – 7:30 pm – América-SP

01/09 (Monday) – 7:30 pm – Rio Preto-SP

