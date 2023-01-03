Afternoon session shows ‘Jumper’, this Thursday

This Thursday, December 29th, TV Globo brings in its “Afternoon Session” the feature film “Jumper”.

In the plot, David Rice is a high school student in Ann Arbor, abandoned by his mother at the age of five, living with his insensitive and alcoholic father, in love with Millie, a classmate, and pursued by a classmate. On a winter day, about to drown, he discovers that he can instantly transport himself to any place on Earth. He runs away from home, goes to New York, robs a bank vault and catches the attention of a shadowy group of government hunters. Eight years later, hunters, led by the assassin Roland, find David. He goes home, looks for Millie, invites her to travel with him, and only later realizes that Roland and his team are seriously deadly. Everyone close to David is in danger.

DATASHEET:

Release: 2008

Directed by: Doug Liman

Cast: Hayden Christensen, Jamie Bell, Samuel L. Jackson, Rachel Bilson, Michael Rooker and Diane Lane

Original Title: Jumper

