Ahsoka: New Report Hints at Ezra Bridger’s Electrifying Moments in Plot

Ahsoka/Ezra Bridger/Lucasfilm

Coming into its launch year at last, as Ahsoka approaches its debut, new interesting details of its plot are being revealed, and this time, leaks indicate significant participation of Ezra Bridger in war.

Missing since the final events of Rebelsanimated series from the universe of Star Warsthe Jedi must have their whereabouts revealed in the new journey of the title protagonist experienced by Rosario Dawson, as he sets out on his quest with the help of old companions, including Sabine Wren. Despite this, further official plot details are being kept under wraps.

O Making Star Wars released a recent report, indicating that from the moment that Ahsoka, Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren are reunited again, the trio will have to deal with a great space war led by none other than, none other than, Grand Admiral Thrawn, who will command a new order filled with Stormtroopers with golden visuals. The soldiers must be working in conjunction with a corrupted Jedi Master and his Sith apprentice, named Babylon and Shin, respectively (via The Direct).

Details Already Confirmed About Ahsoka’s Future Series

Directed and executive produced by big names such as Dave Filoni and Jon Favreauthe cast of the show led by Rosario Dawsonwill still have Hayden Christensen reprising Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Eman Esfandi like Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and among others.

Ahsoka will be released in 2023 on streaming disney+although so far, no date has been set for the series.