Al-Nassr coach reveals absurdity about signing Cristiano Ronaldo and creates controversy

CR7

January 3, 2023 · 5:30 am

The European leagues returned to their normality after the end of the Qatar World Cup, and with the turn of the year to 2023many idols who were absent due to the extended vacation caused by world, returned to their clubs. Still trying to pick up rhythms for the course of the year, some casts find it difficult to gear up.

rudi garciacoach of Al-Nassr, r.recalled the old feud between CR7 and Messi in a joke during a press conference. When asked about hiring Cristiano Ronaldo, Rudi Garcia he responded: “First I tried to sign Messi“, and laughed. It is worth remembering that Cristiano Ronaldo came out of Manchester United after feeling disrespected by club officials and also by the coach of the Red Devils.

More World Cup news

Neymar’s New Year’s Eve had a change of plans and the star surprised Brazil over Pelé

Why Lionel Messi Was So Cold To Pele’s Memory After The King Of Football’s Death

In an interview, the Portuguese did not mince words against Erik Ten Hang and said that he did not feel obliged to respect him, since he was not respected. In the comments of the news on the profile of Globe Sports, the fans found the joke of rudi. Some pointed out that the new coach might fix a problem with Cristiano Ronaldo because of the statement.

Billionaire Salary

According to information from the Spanish newspaper “Brand”, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr and will receive the astronomical value of about 200 million euros (1.1 billion reais) by season. With that, he surpasses the millionaire salaries of names like Mbappe, Neymar and Messi.