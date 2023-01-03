Albania surprises and announces Sylvinho as new national team coach

The Albanian Football Federation surprised and announced the Brazilian Sylvinho as the new coach of the national team. Unemployed for almost a year, since leaving Corinthians on February 3, 2022, he will be coached by fellow Brazilian Doriva and Argentine Pablo Zabaleta. Sylvinho’s contract with the Albanian national team runs until the final of Euro 2024.

The statement made by the Albanian Federation, currently 66th in the Fifa ranking, says that the objective of the selection is to qualify for the final phase of the next Eurocup, which will be played in Germany. “The agreement has at its core the achievement of Albania’s only objective in these qualifiers, qualifying for the Euro 2024 finals. the publication made on the entity’s official website.

Albania is in Group E and to fulfill the objective it will need to be better than Poland, Czech Republic, Faroe Islands and Moldavia. The only participation of the selection in the Eurocup was in the 2016 edition, when it ended up eliminated in the first phase.

In addition to Corinthians, between 2021 and 2022, Sylvinho was Lyon’s coach for 11 games in 2019 and Tite’s assistant coach in the Brazilian national team. As an athlete, he played for Corinthians, Arsenal, Celta Vigo, Barcelona and Manchester City, where he ended his career.