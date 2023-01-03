Alien Grace: check out the beautiful single “We’ve Never Been Better”

The colonial past of European countries inevitably created a westernized view of the world, generating a strong process of acculturation and delegitimizing everything that is “different”. If it doesn’t fit the West’s view of what is right or cultured, it is bound to be seen as either lesser or wrong. It is criticizing this vision that the German band Alien Grace releases its new single, “We’ve Never Been Better”.

Saying that it is a German band, possibly comes from the need of the one who writes, to link the artist to a nationality, something that in a way has to do with this need for legitimation. The band itself says in its release that it is based in Berlin and not that it is a German band. And that has its logic. Vocalist Elias O. Graversen, for example, is the son of Bolivian and Danish parents. In its formation, Alien Grace still has members with roots in countries such as Bulgaria, Lithuania and Malta. Regarding the lyrics of the song itself, a tribute to Bolivia, Elias, the author of the song, commented:

“It’s a wave of cynicism about the state of the world, a critique of a western-centric worldview inherited from a colonial past, and the ever-repeating pattern of majorities scapegoating minorities.”

Musically, what we have here is a unique song, which mixes elements of Alternative Rock, Classic Rock and Gospel/R&B, thus generating a powerful and exciting song, which matches perfectly with the message that is conveyed in its lyrics. “We’ve Never Been Better” is now available on the main streaming platforms, and can be heard here using the link below.