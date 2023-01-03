All announcements and trailers from The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 ceremony took place, during which not only new trailers for previously presented games were shown, but also videos of completely new projects. Not without the announcement of expected game release dates, as well as unexpected announcements. Briefly about everything shown – in our material.

Earlier in the show, a trailer for the Dead Cells – Return to Castlevania crossover was revealed. The add-on will launch in early 2023 on all target platforms.

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque have announced that sci-fi roguelike shooter Returnal will be coming to PC in early 2023. Assistance in porting the project is provided by Climax Studios.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a new action-adventure roguelike about Hellboy with an original storyline. The developers promise a “monstrous brawl” and a whole set of completely new stories that did not exist in other works with this hero.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is a VR action game currently in development by Guerrilla and Firesprite for PlayStation VR2. The authors promise to give players a “unique experience” with “impressive” visual effects. The story will be told from the perspective of an all-new character who will definitely get to know Aloy and other Horizon heroes.

The sequel to Valiant Hearts: The Great War was unveiled as part of The Game Awards 2022 with a short teaser. The project will be available in early 2023 for Netflix subscribers via the service’s mobile app.

After Us is an adventure game with puzzles and platform elements that will invite you to explore the corners of a surreal and deserted world and tell a moving story of self-sacrifice and hope.

Mundfish showed a small gameplay trailer of Atomic Heart, which once again surprised with the musical accompaniment chosen for it. This time, the main character deals with game bosses to the song “Arlekino” by Alla Pugacheva. The shooter will go on sale on February 21st.

The creators of Among Us showed a trailer with a new mode in which the “traitor” does not even try to merge with the crowd, but immediately cracks down on the “peaceful”. The release of the regime should take place today, December 9th.

The stylish action-platformer Substitute from Belarusian developers Sad Cat Studios was unveiled as part of the ceremony with a new gameplay trailer. The game is expected to go on sale in 2023.

Fighting game Street Fighter 6 has a release date, which has been revealed in a new trailer. The game will go on sale on June 2, 2023.

The mythological roguelike Hades will receive a direct sequel. The main character of the game will be Melinoe, the immortal princess of the underworld who possesses dark magic and sister of Zagreus from the first part. Players will have to challenge the sinister titan of time Kronos. Hades II Early Access will be released in 2023 on PC (Steam, EGS).

The creator of Bioshock has revealed the debut trailer for his new project, the story-based shooter Judas. It doesn’t have a release date, but Ken Levine previously promised to announce the game closer to launch, so it probably won’t be too long.

Platinum Games has announced the adventure Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, which is set to go on sale March 17, 2023 on Switch.

The developers of network shooter Destiny 2 have shown off the debut trailer for the Lightfall expansion, which is set to release on February 28th.

Rocksteady Studios has brought to The Game Awards 2022 a new trailer for its co-op action adventure Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The video focuses on the evil Batman and is scheduled for release on May 26, 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S.

The Last of Us: Part 1 will be released on PC on March 3, on this occasion the developers have presented a new trailer. On the PlayStation 5 console, we remind you, an updated version of the game was released in early September.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The project will go on sale on March 17, 2023, the system requirements and the list of supported languages ​​were leaked to the Web a little earlier.

Norwegian publisher and developer Funcom has revealed a teaser trailer for Dune: Awakening, its survival simulator set in the Dune universe.

Square Enix has revealed a demo version of its open world action RPG Forspoken, it is now available for study by all owners of the PlayStation 5 console. on PC.

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Kojima Productions have revealed the sequel to their action game Death Stranding. In the trailer, familiar characters from the first part “light up”, including elderly Sam Bridges, played by Norman Reedus (Norman Reedus) and Fregyle, who is still played by Lea Seydoux (Lea Seydoux). Death Stranding 2 has been officially confirmed for PlayStation 5 and still does not have a release date.

Ascendant Studios has revealed the trailer for fantasy shooter Immortals of Aveum. The game itself is supposed to be released in 2023, there is no exact date.

Fighting game Tekken 8, which was supposed to be a “turning point” for the series, was unveiled as part of the show with a short gameplay trailer.

Network survival simulator Nightingale, the release of which was decided to postpone due to the desire to transfer to Unreal Engine 5, received a new gameplay video. The initial version of the project is scheduled for release in the first half of 2023.

The Belgians at Larian Studios, with the help of the new Baldur’s Gate 3 trailer, have made it clear that the release of the final version of this large-scale party RPG should take place in August 2023.

Diablo IV has also been given an exact release date of June 6, 2023. Players who pre-order will receive early access to the open beta.

The plot’s addition to the post-apocalyptic action in the open world Horizon Forbidden West is called Burning Shores. It was officially announced as part of The Game Awards 2022 and is set to release on April 19th.

Bandai Namco has partnered with Amazon Games to announce that the MMORPG Blue Protocol will launch globally in the second half of 2023. The game will be distributed in the shareware model, and on December 13th, the authors will stream the game live.

The sequel to the cooperative action film Remnant: From the Ashes will be released in 2023 with a full Russian translation. The developers promise the development of the ideas of the last game, three-player co-op, intense battles and much more.

Transformers Reactivate is a four-player online action game set in the Transformers universe. Details will be presented later, but for now there is a nice trailer available.

The authors of the Company of Heroes 3 strategy have confirmed that it will be released not only on PC, but also on PS5, Xbox Series X and S. All versions of the game should start selling in 2023, there is no exact date.

Developers from the studio Don’t Nod, known for the first season of Life is Strange and not only, announced the action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. It will be released at the end of next year for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S.

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have revealed a new trailer for their action game Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The game will be released in 2023 for PC and consoles.

The creators of Dead by Daylight have unveiled Meet Your Maker, a first-person survival and construction simulator. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, whose levels will be designed by the players themselves.

Toys for Bob has revealed a new game in the Crash Bandicoot series for consoles. We’re talking about Crash Team Rumble – a team action game with battles in the “four against four” format. Players will have the opportunity to control Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex and other characters from the series.

The sequel to the action-fantasy film Lords of the Fallen from CI Games and developers at Hispano-Romanian studio Hexworks has been tagged as part of the show with a new trailer. The release of The Lords of the Fallen is scheduled for 2023 on PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S.

Ingame Studio, together with 505 Games, announced Crime Boss: Rockay City, a multiplayer action game that will feature a large number of Hollywood stars. The player will be offered to build a criminal empire in the company of characters whose appearance was presented by Michael Rooker, Chuck Norris, Kim Basinger, Danny Trejo, Michael Madsen and other actors. The project is expected to launch on March 28, 2023 on PC, later coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and S.

CD Projekt RED brought to The Game Awards 2022 a dark story trailer for the great Phantom Liberty addition to the Cyberpunk 2077 action RPG. The appearance of one of the addon’s main characters was hosted by actor Idris Elba.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced Armored Core VI with the action game’s first trailer. Development is being led by the lead designer of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Bandai Namco says that Fires of Rubicon will combine FromSoftware’s experience building Armored Core with its iconic gameplay.

Square Enix has revealed the exact release date of Final Fantasy XVI with a dismal trailer. The game will be released on June 22, 2023.

All the announcements, trailers and funny situations from The Game Awards 2022 (it turns out, what does Bill Clinton have to do with it?) are available in the full broadcast recording.