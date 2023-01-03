Angelina Jolie would have been seen on an alleged date with an actor 21 years younger

Actress Angelina Jolie, 47 years old, may be living romance with 26-year-old actor

Would the actress be Angelina Jolie (47) living in an affair? The famous human rights defender was seen on a possible date with the actor Paul Mescal (26) in London. According to Page Six, their friendship is “unlikely”.

The possible couple was spotted by a fan. Angelina and Paul were accompanied by Shiloh (16), daughter of the actress, the result of her relationship with actor Brad Pitt. Before breakfast, the two honored Mescal in his play “Uma Rua Chamada Pecado”, on display in the English capital.

Paul Mescal is famous for his performance in the series “Normal People”, and has already had a romance with singer Phoebe Bridges. In December 2022, the famous would have given indications that the engagement between the two would have ended.

“Angelina Jolie saw ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ yesterday and went to the theater cafe for coffee! Her daughter was there too”wrote the fan who caught the actress with Paul, in his publication.

Angelina Jolie edhe Paul Mescal ‘i sapo beqar’ shijojne nje takim me kafe #LifestyleAngelina, Angelina Jolie, beqar, Brad Pitt, dailymail, edhe, Jolie, kafe, Mescal, një, Paul, Paul Mescal, sapo, shijojne, takim, tvshowbiz https://t.co/exBChaPevUpic.twitter.com/bEp5QPcFtr — Lajme Live (@lajmelive) January 3, 2023

Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to displaced people in Ukraine

Activist Angelina Jolie, who was on a humanitarian mission sent by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, made a surprise visit to Lviv, in western Ukraine, in March, where she was seen talking to several displaced people. During the visit, the actress spoke with Ukrainians who fled the combat zones and with people who provide psychological support at the Lviv station. In addition to offering support to the children who were on site.