Anna Kendrick reveals she still feels guilt over abusive relationship

Per Folhapress

American actress Anna Kendrick, 37, debuts as the protagonist in a new film that has much in common with her personal life. Known for acting in the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy, Anna opened up about a painful experience that she is still trying to overcome.

She plays Alice in the recently released American film “Alice, Darling,” a woman trapped in an emotionally abusive relationship while her friends try to help her.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times magazine, Kendrick – who was already nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Love Without Scales” (2009) – said that the film resonated with her due to the traumas she faced at the time she received the script.

“I really identified with Alice’s obsessive mind. I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional and psychological abuse, a situation where I loved and trusted this person more than myself,” she said. “So when that person tells you that you have a warped sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the things you think are happening aren’t happening, your life gets really messed up.”

Anna also commented that, despite seeing similar situations in movies and series about this type of abuse, she did not realize that was what was happening to her. “It felt really distant and that kind of helped me normalize and minimize what was happening to me, because I thought, ‘Well, if I was in an abusive relationship, this would be it.’

The actress said that the recovery is being difficult and challenging and that it is the most difficult task in life because she still carries a lot of guilt. Contributing to the production based on her own personal life, Kendrick said that she did not want the film to have scenes of physical aggression in order to portray the different forms of abuse and the nuances of psychological violence.

“That was a big part of my problem. ‘Well, he never hit me and I’m not really scared that he’s going to hit me.’ [Então] how to discern between normal conflict and abuse? Why is my body so scared all the time?”