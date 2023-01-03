Apple TV+ series to star Kurt and Wyatt Russell

Confirming what had been reported a few days ago, Wyatt Russell (Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and his father Kurt Russell (The Hateful Eight) has indeed joined the cast of the Godzilla series, currently in production on Apple TV+.

Additional details were not revealed by the platform, but it is speculated that the two would play Lee Shaw in different periods of the plot.

Kurt, for example, would be “Old Lee Shaw”which would have involvement in the present day, after the events of the first Godzilla feature film, in the attack on San Francisco.

Wyatt, on the other hand, would play “Young Lee Shaw”, being shown as a military leader of the Monarch, between 1950 and 1960.‎

The main cast also brings Anna Sawai‎‎ (‎‎Pachinko‎‎), Ren Watabe (‎‎461 Days of Benedict‎‎), ‎‎Kiersey Clemons‎‎ (‎‎The Flash), ‎‎Joe Tippett‎‎ (‎‎Mare of Easttown‎‎) and Elisa Lasowski (‎‎Versailles‎‎).

‎Sawai will play Cate, a former teacher and G-Day survivor who decides to travel Japan to settle family matters, but ends up discovering secrets instead. Tired of running from her problems, she’s determined to find answers.‎

‎Watabe will play Kentaro, an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path. He will embark on a quest to learn more about his revered and mysterious father and discover his own talents in the process.

Clemons will play May, who uses her attitude to protect herself. Whether it’s cracking a code or finding loopholes, she’s always three steps ahead of everyone around her.

‎Tippett will play Tim, an office worker who dreams of being a secret agent. His overconfidence gets him into trouble on the field, but he’s determined not to fail his organization.

Lasowski will play Duvall, an expert agent with unshakable confidence in herself and her abilities. She also possesses a sense of humor, which she uses to guide her less field-oriented counterpart.

‎Matt Shakmanwho became much in demand in Hollywood after Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, will direct two episodes.

Other recognized works of his career are Game of Thrones, The Boys, Mad Men and fargo.

READ TOO:

After the massive battle between ‎‎Godzilla‎‎ and the Teen Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover their buried secrets and a legacy binding them to the organization. secret known as Monarch.‎

‎This is a Legendary Television production, with a creative team made up of Chris Black (main producer) and Matt Fraction (screenwriter), while Safehouse Pictures and TOHO help.

Discussions involving ‎the expansion of the universe through a series began after ‎‎that godzilla vs kong ‎‎became one of the first major box office hits in the time of the pandemic.

There was immediate interest from apple studios as soon as this project began to be presented to different broadcasters and platforms.