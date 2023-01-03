Are “Galaxy Forever” Shows Worth It?

The “Samsung Semper Novo” and “Sempre de Samsung” programs are ways to make it possible for users to always get one of Samsung’s latest cell phones when changing handsets periodically. The services work as a kind of subscription, with the aim of maintaining consumer loyalty, ensuring that he will always have the latest Galaxy without the need to buy it.

As much as current cell phones offer great performance to work well for a few years, there are users who always look for the latest models.

And this is even understandable, considering that many of us use our smartphones more than our PCs or notebooks. In addition, our cell phone is also our “photo camera”, and every year they become even more powerful and complete for capturing images.

Currently, the South Korean manufacturer maintains two programs in different partnerships, offering the easy exchange or purchase of its top-of-the-line devices. Samsung Semper Novo was launched together with Porto Seguro. The Semper de Samsung program is a partnership between Sammy and Itaú.

But is a smartphone subscription worth more than the purchase itself? Follow the text and draw your conclusions!

What is Samsung Always New?

Samsung Semper Novo is a service created in partnership with Samsung and Porto Seguro. Porto Seguro is an old acquaintance for those who usually contract insurance services in general, including cell phones.

The program works as an annual subscription (with monthly installments), a kind of rent, in which the user pays to be able to use one of the most current models of Galaxy cell phones. As an extra, he also gains the benefits of Porto Seguro’s smartphone insurance.

The 12 installments together cost less than the total value of the device, in the case of a purchase, and do not occupy the customer’s credit card limit. Each installment is debited month by month.

What are the benefits of Samsung Semper Novo?

Despite appearing to be another form of differentiated sale, the Samsung Semper Novo program offers benefits that a common purchase does not have. See what they are:

The rent is annual, for an amount below the total amount paid for the device, and with the possibility of renewal;

The rental price includes Porto Seguro insurance, which includes complete protection against theft and accidents with the device (physical, electrical and liquid damage);

The program offers a spare cell phone, in case the rented device presents some type of defect during the subscription period.

What happens in the final plan?

At the end of the 12 months, the user is not obliged to remain a contracting party for the service. He can decide between three possibilities, on which to consider the most advantageous. These are the options at the end of the plan:

1. Renew the subscription

The user can return the smartphone, renew the Samsung Semper Novo subscription and receive the next release from Samsung. This is a good option for those who consider that the most recent release is worth more than the device rented the previous year.

2. Buy the cell phone

It is possible to acquire the smartphone for 40% of the value of the product. If the user likes the current device very much, he can pay 40% of the smartphone’s value (at the time of launch), purchasing the product for himself.

3. Return

The user can return the smartphone at no additional cost. If the user is not happy with the service, he can simply return the device and cancel his subscription without having to pay anything else. This possibility is useful if the consumer wants to change brands or wants to buy a model that is not part of the program.

How much does a Samsung Semper Novo plan cost?

The bad part of Samsung Semper Novo is that it doesn’t offer many models through the program. Currently, only foldable smartphones from the Z line are part of the service: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The plans available for the Galaxy Z line on Samsung Semper Novo are:

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – 128 GB: R$ 299 per month

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – 256 GB: R$ 349 per month

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – 256 GB: R$ 499 per month

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – 512GB: BRL 599 per month

It would be very interesting if Samsung included other Galaxy smartphone models in the program. Even more so if we consider that not every user is a fan of folding devices. As only Galaxy Z line devices are available on the service, this in itself can act as a program limiter.

What is Samsung Always?

Semper de Samsung is a partnership for the easy acquisition of Samsung smartphones, launched by the South Korean company together with Itaú Unibanco. Therefore, the program is only available to customers of the financial institution. Subscription to the service must be done through the Samsung store integrated into the Itaú and Itaú Personnalité applications.

Unlike Samsung Semper Novo, Semper de Samsung does not allow the annual exchange of the device. The objective is to facilitate the acquisition of the smartphone through a purchase that is made using the credit card linked to the customer’s account.

After choosing the desired model, the customer will pay around 60% of its value (according to the program) in 21 interest-free installments, debited directly to their card linked to Itaú. For this, the total value of the device must fit the credit limit of the card.

What are the benefits of Always by Samsung?

In addition to being able to purchase a top-of-the-line Samsung cell phone by paying more affordable installments, the customer also receives the device at the address registered in the application, with free shipping. Another advantage of the program is that it includes Samsung Care+ Insurance, which covers accidental breakages of the device’s screen (up to two repairs) during the 21-month membership.

What happens in the final plan?

After having paid the 21 installments of the agreement, something around 60% of the value of the device, the customer can choose one of the three options offered:

1. Buy the cell phone

The user can pay the final installment (the remaining 40% of the smartphone’s total value) and keep the device permanently.

2. Renew the subscription

Another option is to exchange for a new device, renewing your membership to the program without paying the final installment (the remaining 40%).

3. Return

The customer can still return the device at no additional cost.

How much does a Samsung Always plan cost?

While Samsung Semper Novo offers only Sammy’s foldable models, Semper de Samsung also offers Galaxy S cell phones.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G – 512GB: BRL 299.99 per month

Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G – 256GB: R$ 279.99 per month

Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G – 256GB: R$ 199.99 per month

Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G – 128GB: R$ 179.99 per month

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G – 512GB: BRL 199.99 per month

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G – 256GB: R$ 179.99 per month

Galaxy S22+ 5G – 256GB: BRL 149.99 per month

Galaxy S22+ 5G – 128GB: BRL 139.99 per month

Galaxy S22 5G – 256GB: BRL 119.99 per month

Galaxy S22 5G – 128GB: BRL 109.99 per month

Is it worth hiring the Samsung Semper Novo and Semper Samsung programs?

With regard to Samsung Semper Novo, the monthly fee (annual subscription) considers the value of the product at its launch. So, at the end of the 12-month plan, if the user wants to keep the device, he must pay the remaining 40% of that amount.

Taking the Galaxy Z Flip3 256 GB as an example, it was launched in Brazil for R$ 7.5 thousand. In the Samsung Semper Novo plan, the annual subscription costs BRL 4,188 (12x BRL 349). If, at the end of the plan, the user wants to keep the device, he must pay 40% of the launch value of the cell phone, which would be R$ 3 thousand. Adding the 12 installments with the remaining 40%, it comes to a total of R$ 7,188, that is, an amount slightly below what would be paid for the device being purchased outside the plan.

Now, if he decides to renew the plan to change cell phones, then he pays R$ 4,188 at the end of 12 months, which is less than the amount currently charged for the smartphone. After paying the 12th installment, he sends the device back to Samsung, receives the latest device, and continues to pay the lease. In this case, the value of the next installments will be updated according to the launch value of the new device.

The Semper de Samsung program is restricted to Itaú Unibanco customers, and works as a facilitated purchase. The focus of the service is to offer the device in lower installments, which will be paid in 21 months, plus the payment of the final installment (if the user keeps the cell phone).

Making a simple calculation based on the current value of the Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB on the Magalu website, the device costs BRL 6,251.39 in 10 installments with interest of BRL 694.60. Under Samsung’s Semper plan, the device costs 21 installments of BRL 180 (rounding up the amount). At the end of the 21st month, the customer disburses R$3,780 and must pay the remaining 40% to keep the device, that is, another R$2,520, giving a total of R$6,300.

As we can see, both programs offer benefits to users who intend to remain in the Samsung ecosystem, such as device insurance and the loan of a spare cell phone, in the case of the Samsung Semper Novo.

The Samsung Semper Novo program focuses on the annual exchange of the smartphone, providing the product for a subscription with a value lower than its launch price, and without using up the credit card limit.

Samsung’s Always is more advantageous for those who intend to keep the device for a longer period (at least 21 months). In this case, the user will be able to change the device having paid about 60% of its current value in affordable installments.

As the program is renewed every 21 months, at the end of the plan, the user may switch handsets to a version of the same model, with the next one a few days away from being launched. He can still choose to keep the cell phone by paying the remaining 40% of the total amount.