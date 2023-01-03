Are you a Marvel fan? See the best studio games for mobile

Who never ended up getting bored and decided to download a game to kill the time it took to pass, let him throw the first stone. However, if you’re a Marvel fan, I’m sure you’ll enjoy what we’ve prepared for you.

Yeah, it’s not enough just to download any game to serve as entertainment, it needs to be the right game! If you are an admirer of the studio, like us, for sure, the right option is in the list below.

To check which are the titles that we will comment and indicate to you, just continue reading the text below. Ready? Here we go!

The best Marvel games

1. ‘Marvel: Reign of Champions’

The first game is ideal for those who enjoy intense battles, because the game “Marvel: Reign of Champions” puts you face to face with another hero in a tough battle online.

In the game, you have the option to choose which character you would like to control and distribute kicks and punches to other opponents. For those who like it, the game has its similarities with “League of Legends“.

“Marvel: Reign of Champions” is available for both iOS and Android.

2. ‘Marvel: Future Revolution’

Migrating from consoles, the game “Marvel: Future Revolution” is finally coming to mobile phones, however, it is not available yet, but that will change soon.

The game will allow you to make a selection, being able to choose your favorite heroes, in order to assemble a great team and carry out some missions that are assigned. It will be available for iOS and Android.

3. ‘Marvel: Contest of Champions’

In third place, we have “Marvel: Contest of Champions”. The game, developed especially for those who love fighting games, allows you to face the great villains of Marvel movies, face to face.

You still have the possibility to choose which character you would like to be and go into combat. “Marvel: Contest of Champions” can be downloaded from the AppStore as well as the PlayStore.

4. ‘Marvel: Puzzle Quest’

Now, if you like games like “Candy Crush”, you will love “Marvel: Puzzle Quest”, after all, both have the same style.

However, don’t forget that you’re in the middle of a fight and you’ll have to face new enemies and prove that you can beat them with your great skills in uniting gems. The game is available for Android and iOS.

5. ‘Marvel: Future Fight’

Finally, we have “Marvel: Future Fight”, a game in which you’ll have to gather your team of heroes and overcome the challenges that will appear throughout a map.

What sets the game apart from the others is its vast amount of character options to be part of your group, as is the case with Captain America.

“Marvel: Future Fight” can be downloaded from the AppStore as well as the PlayStore.