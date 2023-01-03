At 100 years old, Dona Celeste, Pelé’s mother, does not know about her son’s death – Sports

Celeste Arantes, Pelé’s mother, turned 100 on November 20, the day she started to world Cup from Qatar. Although she does not know of the death of the eternal star, the funeral procession that will travel through Santos this Tuesday (3) will pass by her house before the burial.

Dona Celeste was 17 years old on October 23, 1940, when she gave birth to her eldest son, who would become for many the best football player in history, with 1,283 goals (in his accounts) and the unprecedented feat of three World Cups Conquered world.

Married to João Ramos do Nascimento at the age of 16, she later had Jair (Zoca), who died of cancer in 2020, the same disease that killed the King last Thursday (29), and Maria Lúcia, with whom she lives, in Saints. Dona Celeste has always dedicated herself to taking care of her three children.

"She's fine, though she's in her little world […]", said Maria Lúcia to the press on Friday.











‘Thank you mom’

After Pelé’s death at the age of 82, many were surprised to learn that his mother was alive and that the procession with her body in Santos, where the former striker built much of his legendary career, will pass in front of the owner’s house. Celeste before heading to the cemetery where he will be buried.

Thousands of Brazilians followed the wake of the former athlete on the lawn of Vila Belmiro, Santos stadium, since this Monday (2).

“Since I was a little child, she taught me the value of love and peace. I have more than a hundred reasons to be grateful for being her son. I share these photos with you, with a lot of emotion to celebrate this day. Thank you for all the days by your side, mom,” wrote the former star on November 20 on social media.

Pelé accompanied the publication with three photos of mother and son at different times, in which a short lady is seen, with great resemblance to the former star.

Nine days later, the player was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, where he died.











A Gift Cup





Pelé lost his father, known as Dondinho, in November 1996.

The former star used to say that he promised his father he would win a World Cup after seeing him cry after the “Maracanazo”, Uruguay’s 2-1 comeback victory over Brazil in the 1950 World Cup final, played in Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to winning the first cup for the Brazilian national team in Sweden in 1958, Pelé gave Dondinho, also a former player for clubs such as Atlético-MG, and the Brazilians two other World Cup trophies: Chile 1962 and Mexico 1970.

Despite his incomparable trajectory, the former star learned the virtue of modesty from his parents.

“I never thought I was better or more than anyone else. It’s the education I had,” he explained in the documentary. Skin.



