At Nacional he had a modest salary, what Luis Suárez will earn at Grêmio

Uruguayan top scorer, Suarez is now Tricolor

January 03, 2023 · 02:30 am

After much anticipation about the future of Luis Suarez, the Uruguayan’s situation was finally resolved. No club after leaving National-URU, the star will now play in Brazilian football. That’s right: the legendary jersey number 9 celeste, with passages through Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Ajaxamong others, will defend the Guild in 2023. The team commanded by Renato Portaluppi rose back to the top division of the Brazilian championship.

According to information, the player should arrive at the team from Rio Grande do Sul with a two-year contract. The official announcement was already made this weekend. In addition, the club has already received the athlete to carry out the medical examinations and sign the contract. The player listened to advice from Lionel Messihis former strike partner in barcelona, to go play in Brazilian football. “Suárez said that his friend recommended coming to Grêmio”, the vice president of football at the club, Paulo Caleffi.

Luis Suarez joins Grêmio

The information is that partner companies will collaborate with the payment of the player’s salary, but the club will still need to pay just over a third of Luisito’s salaries. Grêmio won competition from Cruz Azul, from Mexico, who was also interested in the Uruguayan, even offering a greater financial offer, but the Tricolor project was more pleasing. The salary of the “Pistolero” should reach about BRL 1.5 million.

Low salary in Uruguay

During his recent visit to the National-URUthe club that revealed him, Luisito Suárez received a salary of around $30k (BRL 160,000 at the current exchange rate). He defended “Bolso” from July to October, being Uruguayan champion. At world Cup of Qatar, which was his last, did not score goals and saw the selection of uruguay fall into the group stage.