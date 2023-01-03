At the age of 42, Ricardo Oliveira surprises and is announced by the 13th club in his career; see the details

Center forward was announced as the new reinforcement of Brasília-DF for the 2023 season

At age 42, Ricardo Oliveira is still active and was announced by Brasiliafrom the Federal District, for the 2023 season. The official announcement was made by the club itself on social networks.

In addition to all ESPN content, with Combo+ you have access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

This is the 13th club of Ricardo Oliveira’s career. Before that, the striker had defended the coritiba and then the athletic clubof Minas Gerais.

The other teams that the center forward was in were: Portuguese, saints, Valence, Betis, Sao Paulo, Milan, Zaragoza, Al Jazeera, Al-Wasl and Atlético-MG.

Acting as a professional in football for over 20 years, Ricardo Oliveira has important titles in his career.

Among them, the LaLiga with Valencia, in 2003/2004, the UEFA Champions League with Milan, in 2006/2007 and also the conquests of Copa America in 2004 and the Confederations Cup in 2005with the Brazilian Team.

See the official statement from Brasilia below:

New year, new reinforcement. And heavy!

Top scorer Ricardo Oliveira arrives to reinforce our squad.

The goalscorer has victorious passages wearing the shirt of the Brazilian national team, having won Copa America and the Confederations Cup.

For clubs, Ricardo Oliveira stood out on the national and international scene, and now he arrives to help our team reach higher heights.

Welcome, crack. We are very happy with your arrival.

We are all Brasilia. Forward.