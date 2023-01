the young striker Luciano Arriagada20 years old, is the first reinforcement of the athletic. The player already had a deal with Hurricane since mid-2022, but still had a contract in force with Colo-Colo, from Chile.

Arriagada landed in Curitiba in December and was officially announced this Monday (2). The contract with Athletico runs until the end of 2025 and his shirt will be number 32.

The player is a revelation from the Colo-Colo base, where he debuted professionally in 2020. In all, there were 19 games for the Chilean club, with three goals scored. The striker also has passages through the Chilean youth and main teams on his resume.

“I’ve always been a man who likes big challenges. And when the opportunity arose to come to Athletico, I didn’t think twice. I feel very identified with Brazil, for the joy and way they play football. I had a dream of playing well for Chile and then come here. That’s why I’m very happy to be here and ready to be part of this family that is Hurricane”, said the striker to the official website.

The player also praised Athletico’s fans and said he was looking forward to the debut. “I saw many videos of Athletico fans and I was impressed. I imagine that it will be a very special moment when I have the opportunity to play in front of them. be ready to be able to give joy to all of them”, he concluded.