Atlético announces the signing of right-back Paulo Henrique

photo: Divulgao/Instagram/Paulo Henrique Paulo Henrique the new reinforcement of Atltico

Atlético announced, this Tuesday afternoon (1/3), the signing of right-back Paulo Henrique, 26 years old. The defender becomes Galo’s reinforcement after two seasons at Juventude.

%uD83E%uDD14 I want to see if you can print the new hire from #Rooster… The man is too fast! Photo: Fernando Alves / Youth pic.twitter.com/3jqiwwxSfP — Atletico (@Atletico) January 3, 2023

Paulo Henrique’s contract with the club from Rio Grande do Sul would run until May 2023. With that, the player could already sign a pre-contract with any other team. Atltico negotiated the immediate release of the athlete through the transfer of economic rights to Ju.

In contact with the report, reporter Bruno Mucke, sector manager for Juventude in Radio Caxias, commented on Paulo Henrique’s visit to the South. “He arrived at Juventude at the beginning of 2021. In fact, the club from Rio Grande do Sul managed to beat the competition from Cruzeiro at that moment. Paulo Henrique was never an absolute starter at Juventude, which had Michael Macedo, in 2021, and Rodrigo Soares, this year ” said Muke.

“Paulo Henrique has the characteristics of an attacking winger, he’s very quick, has a good cross, but lacks in marking.

Born in Sete Barras, in the Ribeira Valley, in So Paulo, Paulo Henrique was revealed by Londrina in 2016. He then went through Iraty, Operrio, União Beltro, Metropolitano, Atltico Tubaro, Paran and Juventude.

Last season, the right-back played in 29 games for Juventude, contributing with two goals and an assist. In 2021, Paulo Henrique even entered Montpellier’s radar, but the French gave up making an offer to the gachos.

player sheet

Full name: Paulo Henrique de Oliveira Alves

Birth: 07/25/1996 (26 years old)

Naturalness: Sete Barras-SP

position: right side

Height: 1.75 m

Clubs: Londrina (2016), Iraty (2016-2017), Operrio Ferrovirio (2017), União Beltro (2018), Metropolitano (2018-2019), Atltico Tubaro (2019), Paraná (2020) and Juventude (2021-2022)

title: Catarinense Championship – Special Division (2018)