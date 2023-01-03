Atltico closes 2022 near financial target with player departures

In the budget established for 2022, Atltico stipulated a bold financial goal: to raise BRL 140 million with player departures. At the end of the year, the numbers show that Galo closed the season very close to the goal, reaching its highest values in history.
Who left or should leave Atltico for 2023
Despite this, last year’s balance sheet recorded something close to R$ 136 million. The numbers were anticipated by the ge.globe and confirmed by super sports.
The business “package” with Fluminense also yielded good financial results for Galo. The sales of Guga and Keno to Tricolor das Laranjeiras, added to the loans to Vitor Mendes and Nathan, generated around R$ 17 million to Alvinegro.
For 2023, Atltico adopted less aggressive numbers. The club from Minas Gerais hopes to raise BRL 80 million with player departures. The expected revenue is behind earnings from sponsorships (R$96 million) and from television rights added to awards for sports performance (R$188 million).
Departures from Atltico in 2022
- Junior Alonso (sold to Krasnodar, from Russia): BRL 47 million*
- Marquinhos (sold to Ferencvrosi, from Hungary): R$ 10 million (keeping 25%)
- Nathan (on loan to Fluminense): fee of R$ 1 million
- Alan Franco (on loan to Charlotte, from the USA): fee of R$ 825 thousand
- Alan Franco (on loan to Talleres, from Argentina): fee of R$ 825 thousand
- Hyoran (on loan to RB Bragantino): fee of BRL 500 thousand
- Vitor Mendes (on loan to Juventude): fee of BRL 500 thousand
- Daniel Penha (on loan to Daegu, from South Korea): fee of R$ 550 thousand
- Malton (sold to Metalist, from Ukraine): BRL 3.5 million (keeping 10%)
- Savinho (sold to Grupo City): approximately R$40 million (keeping 12.5%)**
- Dylan Borrero (sold to NE Revolution, USA): approximately R$20 million (keeping 20%)**
- Savarino (sold to Real Salt Lake, USA): BRL 12.4 million (keeping 20%)
- Guilherme Castilho (sold to Cear): BRL 9.65 million (keeping 20%)
- José Welison (sold to Fortaleza): BRL 1.25 million (keeping 25%)
- Micael (sold to Houston Dynamo, from the USA): BRL 2.6 million
- Rafael (sold to São Paulo): BRL 5 million
- Guga (sold to Fluminense): BRL 9.6 million (keeping 25%)
- Keno (sold to Fluminense): BRL 5.6 million
- Vitor Mendes (on loan to Fluminense): fee of BRL 562 thousand
- Nathan (on loan to Fluminense): fee of BRL 1.1 million***
- Nacho Fernández (sold to River Plate, from Argentina): BRL 10.6 million****
Total: approximately BRL 183 million
* Amount accounted for in the 2021 balance sheet
** Atltico can still raise more by achieving sports goals
*** Deal not yet announced by Fluminense
**** Value that goes to the coffers of Atltico, since part was used to settle debt