Atltico closes 2022 near financial target with player departures

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Negotiated for around BRL 40 million with the City Group, Savinho was the most significant sale for the 2022 Atltico balance sheet

In the budget established for 2022, Atltico stipulated a bold financial goal: to raise BRL 140 million with player departures. At the end of the year, the numbers show that Galo closed the season very close to the goal, reaching its highest values ​​in history.

It is important to make an observation: even though the sale of defender Junior Alonso to Krasnodar, from Russia, was completed in 2022, Atltico accounted for the amounts in the 2021 financial balance sheet. Including the amount for the Paraguayan transfer, Galo ended 2022 with exactly BRL 183 million in sales.

Despite this, last year’s balance sheet recorded something close to R$ 136 million. The numbers were anticipated by the ge.globe and confirmed by super sports.

After Alonso, the negotiation that involved the most expressive values ​​was that of striker Savinho with Grupo City. The young man was negotiated with the group that owns Manchester City, in England, for approximately R$ 40 million. In negotiations, the Rooster retained 12.5% ​​of the athlete’s economic rights and can still be subsidized for achieving future goals.

Transfers made recently also contributed to the goal approximation. Midfielder Nacho Fernández was sold to River Plate, from Argentina, for US$ 3.1 million, including the forgiveness of the debt that Atlético had with the club. For the alvinegro coffers, values ​​in the region of R$ 10.6 million entered.

The business “package” with Fluminense also yielded good financial results for Galo. The sales of Guga and Keno to Tricolor das Laranjeiras, added to the loans to Vitor Mendes and Nathan, generated around R$ 17 million to Alvinegro.

For 2023, Atltico adopted less aggressive numbers. The club from Minas Gerais hopes to raise BRL 80 million with player departures. The expected revenue is behind earnings from sponsorships (R$96 million) and from television rights added to awards for sports performance (R$188 million).

Departures from Atltico in 2022

Junior Alonso (sold to Krasnodar, from Russia): BRL 47 million*

Marquinhos (sold to Ferencvrosi, from Hungary): R$ 10 million (keeping 25%)

Nathan (on loan to Fluminense): fee of R$ 1 million

Alan Franco (on loan to Charlotte, from the USA): fee of R$ 825 thousand

Alan Franco (on loan to Talleres, from Argentina): fee of R$ 825 thousand

Hyoran (on loan to RB Bragantino): fee of BRL 500 thousand

Vitor Mendes (on loan to Juventude): fee of BRL 500 thousand

Daniel Penha (on loan to Daegu, from South Korea): fee of R$ 550 thousand

Malton (sold to Metalist, from Ukraine): BRL 3.5 million (keeping 10%)

Savinho (sold to Grupo City): approximately R$40 million (keeping 12.5%)**

Dylan Borrero (sold to NE Revolution, USA): approximately R$20 million (keeping 20%)**

Savarino (sold to Real Salt Lake, USA): BRL 12.4 million (keeping 20%)

Guilherme Castilho (sold to Cear): BRL 9.65 million (keeping 20%)

José Welison (sold to Fortaleza): BRL 1.25 million (keeping 25%)

Micael (sold to Houston Dynamo, from the USA): BRL 2.6 million

Rafael (sold to São Paulo): BRL 5 million

Guga (sold to Fluminense): BRL 9.6 million (keeping 25%)

Keno (sold to Fluminense): BRL 5.6 million

Vitor Mendes (on loan to Fluminense): fee of BRL 562 thousand

Nathan (on loan to Fluminense): fee of BRL 1.1 million***

Nacho Fernández (sold to River Plate, from Argentina): BRL 10.6 million****

Total: approximately BRL 183 million

* Amount accounted for in the 2021 balance sheet

** Atltico can still raise more by achieving sports goals

*** Deal not yet announced by Fluminense

**** Value that goes to the coffers of Atltico, since part was used to settle debt