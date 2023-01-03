Attack balance against prison in Mexico rises to 26 dead and 25 fugitives – News

The attack carried out on Sunday (1st) on a prison in Ciudad Juárez, in northern Mexico, left 26 dead and 25 prisoners on the run, the government said in a new balance sheet released on Tuesday (3).

Two prosecutors in the state of Chihuahua and five suspected detainees died yesterday in clashes at two points in Ciudad Juárez (north), when authorities carried out operations to locate fugitives after the attack on the prison committed on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Chihuahua Secretariat of Public Security, two prosecutors were injured in these clashes, and long weapons were seized.

Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval reported that five detainees had been captured.

Among the fugitives is the head of a group allied with the Juárez cartel in its war against the Sinaloa cartel, previously led by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States.

He is Ernesto Alfredo Piñón, “leader of the group known as ‘El Neto’,” added Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez at the same press conference.

Piñón had been in prison since 2009 and, the following year, he was sentenced to more than 200 years in prison for kidnapping and murder, according to information from the Public Ministry of the state of Chihuahua.

When he was to be transferred, after his capture, a group tried to free El Neto, but they were unsuccessful, and he was injured.

According to Sandoval, despite the danger, the offender had not been transferred to a high-security federal prison because the authorities in Chihuahua had not requested it.

The prison attacked, where several gunmen and drug dealers are being held, is the responsibility of the state.

The attack took place at dawn on Sunday, as family members of detainees were queuing up for their New Year’s visit, and the squad, which arrived in armored vehicles, opened fire on the guards.

On Monday, the forces of order continued to be mobilized in search of the fugitives and other members of the armed command.

Ciudad Juárez is close to the border with the United States and is strategic for drug trafficking.

With capacity for 3,135 inmates, but currently occupied by 3,901, the attacked prison has already been the scene of several disputes between rival groups and rebellions, including one that left 20 dead in March 2009.