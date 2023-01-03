Attack kills “hundreds” of Russian soldiers – DW – 02/01/2023

“On December 31, up to 10 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed or damaged” in Makiivka, Donetsk region, said the Ukrainian General Staff, in a message on the social network Facebook, indicating that the number of resource losses Russian humans was yet to be evaluated.

According to various Russian and Ukrainian media reports, hundreds of Russian soldiers, recently mobilized for the invasion of Ukraine, were reportedly killed in the Polytechnic School building in the city of Makiivka, in the Donetsk region.

The Russian television channel Tsagrad estimates the number of victims at “hundreds of people” and the pro-Russian channel Operational Reports, on the social network Telegram, indicates 500 deaths.

Some Ukrainian media quote the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s communications department as reporting 400 Russian soldiers killed, as well as another 300 wounded.

Already this Monday (02.01), the Russian Government had confirmed the death of more than 60 soldiers in an attack by the Ukrainian Army with high mobility artillery rockets (HIMARS) against a city in the region of Donetsk.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense began by saying that 63 soldiers were killed in the attack, which hit a temporary deployment point in the town of Makivka.

Makivka hosts a temporary deployment point for Russian troops Photo: RIA Novosti/SNA/IMAGO

A few hours later, the Ukrainian Joint Control and Coordination Center for War Crimes confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had carried out several artillery attacks against the city of Donetsk.

In more detail, the Ukrainian journalist Bohdan Butkevych quoted sources who said that the HIMARS had “brought down the school building like a house of cards”, mentioning the death of about 300 Russian soldiers.

The military offensive launched on February 24 by Russia in Ukraine has already caused the flight of more than 14 million people – 6.5 million internally displaced and more than 7.8 million to European countries -, according to the most recent data. of the UN, which classifies this refugee crisis as the worst in Europe since the Second World War (1939-1945).

At the moment, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian aid and 9.3 million are in need of food aid and shelter.

The Russian invasion – justified by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, with the need to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine for Russia’s security – was condemned by the international community in general, which has responded by sending arms to Ukraine and imposing it on Russia of political and economic sanctions.

The UN presented as confirmed since the beginning of the war 6,884 dead civilians and 10,947 wounded, underlining that these numbers are far below the real ones.