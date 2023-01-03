Avatar 2: How do actors transform into the Na’vi? See the before and after special effects of The Path of Water – Film News

Behind-the-scenes video of Avatar: The Way of Water shows the actors working with motion capture and special effects to transform into Na’vi.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now showing in theaters, set again on Pandora 13 years after the release of the first Avatar (2009). For the actors to transform into the Na’vi, motion capture using CGI technology was required, which director James Cameron stated was “the only way” to make the film.

The before and after special effects of Avatar: The Path of Water

A behind-the-scenes video of Avatar: The Path of Water was released, where the director explains the importance of using CGI in the sequence and we can see the work done with motion capture to transform the cast into the protagonists of the story, the Na’vi. Check out:

“There are different ways to make movies with CG characters. What we’re interested in with performance capture is the totality of the performance. Physical, emotional, facial, the eyes – everything. The actor creates the emotion. The actor creates the moment. It’s our job is to make sure everything the actor has done is preserved in his CG character,” explains James Cameron.

This technology was the only way to bring Pandora’s universe to life on the big screen and its characters in special effects, and significant improvements in technology made the sequel even better and more impressive than the original film. “We have actors working in a volume with markers on their bodies, facial gear on their heads, and we capture 100 percent of their performance in the digital world,” said producer Jon Landau. “We’re capturing much greater performance fidelity.”

Avatar 2: What are the actors of The Path of Water like in real life?

“At the beginning of the day, the first thing we do is put on our capture suit, which is a skin-tight bikini and totally filled with ping pong balls around us so they can track my arm and then translate that into the virtual world. “, said actor Jamie Flatters. According to Kate Winslet, Avatar’s technology is “simply remarkable for being able to see the movements and performance go right into the character”.

The Way of Water takes place more than a decade after the first battle on Pandora between Na’vi and humans, when Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) lives peacefully. He and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have formed a family and do everything to stay together and keep each other safe. However, when an ancient threat resurfaces, they must leave home and explore other regions of Pandora, going to sea and making pacts with other peoples, as well as waging a dangerous new war against humans.

Avatar: The Way of Water is showing in Brazilian cinemas.