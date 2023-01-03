Back at Flamengo, Gerson pays homage to Vini Jr

Flamengo made Gerson’s return to the club official this Tuesday. In an interview with FlaTV, the midfielder explained the choice for number 20: he will pay tribute to Vini Jr, created by Rubro-Negro. In the previous passage, Joker was number 8, currently with Thiago Maia.
- “At 8 I’m happy to be represented by Thiago Maia, he’s doing great, let him continue with him because he deserves it. He wore the shirt and is playing a lot. At 20 it’s because of my partner Vini (Júnior)… Little tribute to he’s my partner. He’s the VJR20 and now I’m the G20 (laughs), we’re together.”
- Gerson returns to Fla with a five-year contract. He was already at Ninho do Urubu yesterday. Upon arrival in Rio de Janeiro, he quickly expressed happiness, reinforced during the interview.
- “I’m one of the happiest guys in the world. The happiest day in my life was when I had my daughter and when I had the opportunity to play for Mengão for the first time. Today is the same thing. Very happy. May God bless us, I hope everything goes as well as the first pass.”
- Gerson is Flamengo’s first reinforcement for 2023. The club will pay 15 million euros (R$ 85.06 million) for Gerson in installments. In addition, there is a bonus in the event of a title that can reach one million euros.
- “They wanted me to come back and I wanted to come back. It’s a huge satisfaction. I’m a player that the biggest fans in the world love for me. Imagine, leaving where you left off, supporting a team, becoming an athlete in the sport you love and having the privilege of playing for the team you love. There’s no way to explain it. Greatest happiness in the world.”