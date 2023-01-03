Band bets more on dramaturgy and shows two premieres

Traditional and feared, the Dakar Rally will have a special feminine touch in its 45th edition, which will be disputed from the 31st of December, in inhospitable regions chosen purposely for that reason, in Saudi Arabia.

Daughter of anchor José Luís Datena, presenter and reporter Leticia Datena will make bulletins for TV Band during the race, defined in the world of motor sports as “the greatest challenge in the world”. The bulletins will be shown daily in programs to be defined by the broadcaster’s sports department.

Among its missions is covering the routine of an especially large contingent of Brazilian competitors: eleven of them will compete in the race, with emphasis on Lucas Moraes. Two-time Sertões Rally champion and the country’s main bet on international off-road in recent years, Moraes will make his debut in the main race of the genre.

Lucas and Letícia are going to Dakar with the support of the PneuStore network. The driver also recently became an official athlete for Red Bull, one of the most iconic sponsors of world motorsport.

What Letícia Datena says:

“Dakar is another world” – “It’s been a few years since I specialized in motorsport and today I’m the official presenter and reporter of the Stock Car Pro Series, but the Dakar is another world when it comes to a professional challenge”, she says.

“Daily we will travel up to 500 or 600km on dirt roads or in the pure desert, under intense sun and taking a long, slow path that often takes the whole day to be covered – and the work only begins when we arrive and find teams,” he adds.

“We will also sleep in tents, eat when we have the opportunity… and so on. But that’s what really attracts me, this adventure and, of course, the opportunity to do quality work for Band, the most specialized free-to-air TV station in sports in Brazil”, says Letícia.

Regarding Sertões’ two-time champion, Lucas Moraes, Letícia says that fans of the sport root for him in Brazil. “He is young and almost won the last stage of the world championship, in the United Arab Emirates, in which he competed only to train driving on dunes”, she details.

“Lucas is a big bet in the main category of Dakar, that of cars, and everyone who enjoys motorsport in Brazil is rooting for the two-time champion of Sertões to show what he is capable of on the Dakar”, he continues.

In summary, the career of the daughter of the presenter of Brasil Urgente:

After residing in seven countries to work as a model (Chile, South Africa, Germany, France, Italy, USA, Mexico), Letícia Datena has also focused on her journalistic career.

He was a reporter for Domingão do Faustão (Globo) and Melhor da Tarde (Band), in addition to working on several other projects, such as coverage of the FIFA World Cup by Fox Sports, where he remained for two years presenting live programs.

Fluent in Spanish and English and with experience in sports coverage, the model became a motoring correspondent for Fox Latin America.

From coverage to coverage, he established himself at the broadcaster until he was responsible for covering stages of the WRC, the world rally championship, the most important motorsport after Formula 1. From then on, motorsport became not just a passion , but also their focus of work.