“Barbie” hasn’t even premiered and it’s the darling movie of the year! A guide to this work of art!

The path of “Barbie” to the big screen has been a long one, especially if you count that her first signs appeared, under the roof of Sony Pictures, in 2014. Amy Schumer was the one who soon took over the role of the iconic Mattel doll, but, in 2017, left the film project due to “creative differences”.

Anne Hathaway was quoted to replace the actress and comedian, but the plan did not work out – and other changes took place. The film was transferred to Warner Bros. studios, where it won director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig, screenwriter Noah Baumbach and actress and producer Margot Robbie in 2019.

It took another three years for filming to begin, leaving audiences increasingly eager for live-action. And what really piques the curiosity of people around the world is that, even after so long, little is known about the plot. Much praise is heaped on the script, but its details are kept under wraps to this day.

Then the Papelpop calls you to remember what already we know about “Barbie”. Let’s go?

Cast

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Connor Swindells, Jamie Demetriou and Marisa Abela are the confirmed names in the feature film.

Dua Lipa, John Cena and Nicola Coughlan were named as cast members as well. For now, however, these lineups are nothing more than rumors.

technical team

All those stars work under the direction of Gerwig, Oscar-nominated actress, screenwriter and director for “Lady Bird: A Time to Fly” (2017) and “Little Women” (2019). She also signs the script in collaboration with Baumbach, Oscar-nominated filmmaker for “Marriage Story” (2019) with whom she has been working and interacting for a decade.

Robbie, Tom Ackerley, David Heyman, Richard Dickson and Robbie Brenner form the producing team. Josey McNamara and Ynon Kreiz round out the team as executive producers.

supposed synopsis

In June, an alleged synopsis began to circulate on social media. Nobody knew exactly where it came from, but the text stated that “the film sees Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken leaving ‘Barbieland’ and venturing into the real world”. Nothing has been confirmed, of course. The plot continues to be kept under extreme secrecy.

Photos

Without a proper synopsis, what most fueled the public’s imagination and hype were photos. It was in April that Warner Bros. revealed the first image from the feature film, showing Robbie’s characterization as Barbie. The second arrived in June, highlighting Gosling as the super-blonde and stylish Ken.

That same month, the actors were photographed while filming in Los Angeles, in the United States, under the command of Gerwig. The paparazzi records delivered more details of the characters’ visuals, in addition to hints of the story itself. One of them even showed a Brazilian flag in a scene of apparent pursuit of Barbie and Ken.

What has been said about the film

Everyone involved in “Barbie” has been faithful to the idea of ​​keeping its details under wraps, but they don’t hesitate to shower praise and talk about expectations for the film. Robbie told British Vogue that the plot is not what people think.

“People often hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what this movie is going to be.’ Then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing, and they say, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t know…’”, said the actress who gives life to the most famous doll in the world.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling agreed with his colleague on this point. “I would never disagree with Barbie, I would never dream of it. I would say anything Barbie says is correct. She’s right, it’s not what you think it is”, said Ken’s interpreter, all in good humor.

The actor also revealed the first (and, to date, only) details of his character in the live-action: “Ken has no money. He doesn’t have a job, he doesn’t have a car, he doesn’t have a house, you know? He’s going through some things.”

Ferrell also opened up a little bit about the game and told The Wall Street Journal that he plays a CEO of a doll manufacturer, an “insensitive” and “strange” character who works as a tribute to Mattel and, at the same time, a satire. “An incredible observation about patriarchy and women in society,” he said.

Liu, in turn, revealed to GQ UK that he accepted the role in the project because his agent assured him that “if he could bet his career on any script, it would be the script for ‘Barbie’”. And to The Independent, he addressed the mysteries surrounding the plot: “With each novelty, people are like ‘what is this?’ and it’s perfect. The less people know, the better.”

Mackey was in sync with his co-stars. “I think people are going to get an idea of ​​the movie, but I don’t think that’s going to be it. It will be a surprise. I’m very excited. And it’s a comedy, thank goodness. No crying in this movie! It was great to do a pure comedy, an American comedy”, said the actress in a chat with Total Film.

Rae also praised the production, but confessed that, when she first heard about the script, she was a little confused. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star explained that she met Gerwig at a BAFTA ceremony, where they discovered the existence of a mutual admiration, and, years later, heard her idea for “Barbie”.

“To be 100% honest, [o filme] it sounded interesting when she was talking, but I wasn’t getting it. I was like, ‘I don’t know what the fuck she’s talking about, but whatever it is, I’m excited that she’s behind it.’ and then i read [o roteiro] and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I love her even more,’” he recalled.

Farofa teaser with concept

Before the year 2022 ends, Warner Bros. Pictures released (finally!) the first visual glimpses of the movie we so badly want to see. Due to leaks of excerpts that were shown before the sessions of “Avatar: O Caminho da Água”, the studio chose to deliver the first previews.

And we can talk: it’s too much! Margot Robbie appears dressed in the clothes of the first Barbie in history and annihilates all the baby dolls that existed before her. It even has a reference to the iconic film “2001 – A Space Odyssey”, by Stanley Kubrick. Review here:

Debut

“Barbie” hits theaters in the United States on July 21, 2023. We are looking forward to a date in Brazil!

