Behind the Scenes Secrets of Popular Movies You Don’t See

These are just a few details that a common viewer does not have access to while enjoying a good movie. They are almost never revealed, because that’s exactly where a little of the magic of cinema is hidden. But anyway, it doesn’t cost anything to reveal some of them, right? So check out some.

Anna Kendrick using a special device to ice skate on Noelle’s set

In the movie, we can easily see Mark Ruffalo turning green. But it actually takes a while

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actors had to wear special suits with sensors to capture their movements

Artists working on the model of the city that will be destroyed in Terminator 2

Especially for The Crown series, they had to build a set that was an exact copy of the facade of Buckingham Palace.

Makeup artists dyeing Samuel L. Jackson’s beard on the Shaft set in New York

Eddie Redmayne on the set of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in a special booth to make himself look taller

Rebecca Ferguson on a motorcycle attached to a moving platform on the set of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Director Michael Bay showing actress Nicola Anne Peltz how a Transformers “hand” would try to grab her on the set of Transformers: Age of Extinction

Melissa McCarthy lifting what would become an entire bus after special effects in Thunder Squad

This is how the police car was controlled in Terminator Genisys

The famous scene where Jack saves Rose on the Titanic

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Filming Process with Jack Black and The Rock

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp filming the emotional scenes of Edward Scissorhands

Behind the scenes of one of the most terrifying scenes in cinema history, in The Shining

Kristen Bell Shows How This Spooky Scene For Pulse Was Filmed

Leo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire on the set of The Great Gatsby

What King Kong really looks like in the famous scene where he holds Naomi Watts