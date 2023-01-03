Behind the Scenes Secrets of Popular Movies You Don’t See

These are just a few details that a common viewer does not have access to while enjoying a good movie. They are almost never revealed, because that’s exactly where a little of the magic of cinema is hidden. But anyway, it doesn’t cost anything to reveal some of them, right? So check out some.
Anna Kendrick using a special device to ice skate on Noelle’s set
In the movie, we can easily see Mark Ruffalo turning green. But it actually takes a while
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actors had to wear special suits with sensors to capture their movements
Artists working on the model of the city that will be destroyed in Terminator 2
Especially for The Crown series, they had to build a set that was an exact copy of the facade of Buckingham Palace.
Makeup artists dyeing Samuel L. Jackson’s beard on the Shaft set in New York
Eddie Redmayne on the set of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in a special booth to make himself look taller
Rebecca Ferguson on a motorcycle attached to a moving platform on the set of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Director Michael Bay showing actress Nicola Anne Peltz how a Transformers “hand” would try to grab her on the set of Transformers: Age of Extinction
Melissa McCarthy lifting what would become an entire bus after special effects in Thunder Squad
This is how the police car was controlled in Terminator Genisys
The famous scene where Jack saves Rose on the Titanic
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Filming Process with Jack Black and The Rock
Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp filming the emotional scenes of Edward Scissorhands
Behind the scenes of one of the most terrifying scenes in cinema history, in The Shining
Kristen Bell Shows How This Spooky Scene For Pulse Was Filmed
Leo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire on the set of The Great Gatsby
What King Kong really looks like in the famous scene where he holds Naomi Watts