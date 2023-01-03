Smartwatches offer a great way to stay connected and organized in everyday life, as they can help users keep track of various information such as health, daily activities and other information. Even smart watches are ideal for those who want to stay connected without constantly looking at their cell phone.

Best smart watches for 2023

In addition, many smartwatches offer a variety of additional features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and access to various apps and services. These devices are quickly becoming an important part of modern life, so TecMundo has gathered a list with the best smart watches for you to acquire in 2023.

Amazfit Bip 3

O Amazfit Bip 3 was launched in Brazil in June 2022, focusing on consumers looking for a good smart watch with one of the best value for money in the domestic market. Certainly, the option is the cheapest for those looking for a device for tracking physical activity and health.

Amazfit Bip 3.Source: Amazfit

The smartwatch is equipped with 2.5D tempered glass, coating that prevents fingerprints on the display, 1.69-inch screen, 280 mAh battery (lasting up to 14 days on a single charge), GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and water resistance. immersion in water up to 5 meters. The watch is available in black, blue and pink.

In addition to allowing you to receive calls, messages and notifications, the Amazfit Bip 3 offers 60 sports modes for tracking physical exercises. The device also allows you to monitor blood oxygen saturation and provides results in just 25 seconds.

Price

The Amazfit Bip 3 was launched on the market for a suggested price of BRL 299, but it is possible to find it in different online stores for BRL 259.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active

In April 2022, Xiaomi announced the smart watch Watch S1 Active and, just after a month, the device began to be sold in Brazil. The smartwatch was built with a modern design and offers different exercise and health tracking features — in addition to being one of the most cost-effective options in the domestic market.

Watch S1 Active.Source: Xiaomi

The Watch S1 is equipped with sapphire glass and stainless steel structure, 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, Bluetooth 5.2 BLE, GPS and water immersion resistance of up to 15 meters. The device has more than 200 watchface options and is available in blue, black and brown.

In all, the smart watch offers 117 physical activity modes and 19 professional modes and even recognizes activities such as walking or running outdoors. The Watch S1 Active also has features for tracking blood oxygen saturation SpO2, heart rate, and more.

Price

At the time of launch, the Watch S1 Active device was launched in Brazil for BRL 1,999, but it is already possible to find it for BRL 999 in different online retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Launched in August 2022, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers attractive design with a circular face and stainless steel structure, 1.4 inch Super AMOLED screen with 450 x 450 resolution, Exynos W920 processor, 1.5 GB RAM memory and 16 GB internal storage. In addition, the watch is equipped with a range of sensors for fitness, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, heart rate monitor and an infrared temperature sensor.

Galaxy Watch 5.Source: Samsung

The watch also features sleep and menstrual cycle monitoring, built-in GPS, water resistance up to 5 ATM, and is IP68 certified for dust protection.

The Galaxy Watch 5 can be used to make contactless payments via NFC and also supports voice commands and music playback. All these features combine with the classic possibilities of smartwatches and make Samsung’s wearable device, equipped with the Wear OS system, one of the best options on the market regarding Android smartwatches.

Price

The cheapest version of the Galaxy Watch 5 was launched at R$ 2,199 and remains the same price on Samsung’s official website.

apple watch ultra

Announced in September 2022, the apple watch ultra it is Apple’s most powerful and most expensive option — even more so with taxes in Brazil. The option was developed to help high-performance athletes monitor physical exercises and health, in addition to offering all the options of a common smartwatch.

Apple Watch Ultra.Source: Apple

The design of Apple Watch Ultra is similar to the construction of Apple Watch Series 8, but it is equipped with 49mm OLED screen, 64-bit dual-core S8 SiP processor, 32GB of internal storage, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, IP6X endurance certification dust resistance, water resistance and a battery that can last up to 60 hours.

In addition to physical exercise tracking sensors, health and even blood oxygen monitoring, the device is also equipped with a safety sensor to identify falls or car accidents – in which case, the watch can trigger the emergency service. The Apple Watch Ultra is a device with impressive resistance and may be the best option for sportsmen.

Price

The Apple Watch Ultra was launched with a suggested price of R$ 10,299 and is available at the official Apple store in Brazil.