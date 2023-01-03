BIG VICTORY for Brazilians who use WHATSAPP

WABetaInfo revealed that Meta, the company responsible for Whatsappintends to launch a feature that will allow the user to prevent calls being made by the application.

Thus, with the new functionality, it would be possible to change the privacy of calls through a new configuration option.

In practice, the user will be able to manage which contacts can make a call to his contact, thus avoiding unwanted or unnecessary calls.

As it is not a standard feature, you will need to enable it. Thus, it will be possible to choose between three options: “All”, “All My Contacts and “My Contacts, except …”.

However, it is worth mentioning that this is only a prediction, however it is possible to perform the procedure currently. However, this is through an extra application. Look!

How to block calls without blocking the contact?

To do this, you will need to download the whatsapp plus, a minor version of the messenger and unofficial. In short, it is possible to click on the call or video call icon to activate the option.

In this case, when an unwanted person tries to call you, the application will inform the user that he has no signal or that you are busy on another call.

See how to activate call blocking on your Whatsapp:

Backup the official version of WhatsApp; Then delete your account and uninstall the app from your device; Next, download WhatsApp Plus APK from your app store; Once the installation is complete, open the application and give all the necessary permissions for the APK to work correctly; Now, open your account by entering your phone number and verification code; With everything right, open the chat with the person you don’t want to receive calls or video calls; Access the contact’s profile and click on the “No calls” option; Finally, choose the notification that will appear to the person when they try to call you: “There is no signal”, “You are busy” or “(x person) is on a call”.

Invisible button can disable notifications

A kind of invisible button is being tested in the beta version of the messenger that can disable call notifications, especially when we can’t or don’t want to be disturbed.

To enable the new feature, you need to enter “Settings” in your WhatsApp and then access the “Notifications” bar. However, the tool does not have an arrival date for WhatsApp and is still being tested by users in the Beta version.