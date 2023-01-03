Bills player passes out, undergoes on-field resuscitation and leaves by ambulance; NFL suspends match

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the turf and had to be revived before being taken away by ambulance.

the safety of Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin had to be removed by ambulance after receiving emergency attention on the turf at Paycor Stadium for more than 10 minutes, which resulted in the suspension of the match against Cincinnati Bengals on the night of this Monday (2).

In addition to all ESPN content, with Combo+ you have access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

hamlin received cardiorespiratory massage for several minutes to be revived after passing out on a play in the first quarter. He also appeared to be receiving oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance and taken off the pitch.

The injury happened after Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly got to his feet. He then abruptly fainted. Doctors rushed to help him immediately. A stretcher was still taken to the lawn while health professionals protected his head.

Bills players surround ambulance as Hamlin is carried off the field Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The entire Bills team surrounded Hamlin as he received emergency treatment.. Several players were quite shaken and taking comfort as the player was carried. Some turned their backs so as not to see their partner in a difficult situation.

After Hamlin left the field, Bills players knelt in a circle and then returned to the edge of the field, with defensive players taking to the field to continue the game. Steffon Diggs then called everyone into a conversation.

Instead of returning to the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor went to Bills coach Sean McDermott and the match officials. The decision was to pause the match, which the Bills led 7-3.