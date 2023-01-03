Blu B9: a basic cell phone full of accessories | Analysis / Review

The North American manufacturer Blu returned to Brazil in October 2022 bringing three launches to the entry-level segment and we have the most advanced of them in our hands, the B9. The company wants to be the third choice of Brazilians, in addition to Samsung and Motorola. Is it worth buying the B9?
The Blu B9 brings cool design to the most basic segment. It is a device made of good quality rigid plastic with texture on the back formed by vertical lines. There is a biometric reader that responds well, while the front part bets on a drop-shaped notch and a wider edge below the screen, which is still standard in the most basic segment.
Its screen is 6.5 inches with a 60 Hz IPS LCD panel and HD+ resolution. The maximum brightness level is low and may compromise the outdoor experience on sunny days. It also lacks a profile for color calibration. The speaker on the back delivers good power, but the position is not the best and can be muffled easily while holding the cell phone.
The B9 comes with Unisoc’s SC9863 chip, a very old hardware with 28 nm lithography, which indicates that it has low energy efficiency. The good news is that the 4GB of RAM helps with performance and we have a better multitasking experience than more basic models from other brands. The battery, however, could last longer if the hardware wasn’t so old. Not to mention it takes three hours to recharge the battery.
The Blu B9 photographic set consists of three cameras at the rear with the main one having a 13 MP sensor and two 2 MP sensors for macros and blurring of scenarios. The front has an 8 MP sensor. Don’t expect too much from the photographic quality, especially from the portrait mode which is lacking despite having a depth sensor. The camcorder is quite limited and sound capture is muffled.
Is it worth buying the Blu B9? Only if it is much cheaper than rivals from Samsung and Motorola, such as the Galaxy A03 or Moto E32. Its differentials are the extras that come in the box like the anti-impact cover and the Bluetooth headset. For more details, just check out our full review below:
The Blu B9 arrived on the national market in November 2022 by BRL 1,699