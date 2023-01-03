Blu B9: a basic cell phone full of accessories | Analysis / Review

The North American manufacturer Blu returned to Brazil in October 2022 bringing three launches to the entry-level segment and we have the most advanced of them in our hands, the B9. The company wants to be the third choice of Brazilians, in addition to Samsung and Motorola. Is it worth buying the B9?

The Blu B9 brings cool design to the most basic segment. It is a device made of good quality rigid plastic with texture on the back formed by vertical lines. There is a biometric reader that responds well, while the front part bets on a drop-shaped notch and a wider edge below the screen, which is still standard in the most basic segment.

Its screen is 6.5 inches with a 60 Hz IPS LCD panel and HD+ resolution. The maximum brightness level is low and may compromise the outdoor experience on sunny days. It also lacks a profile for color calibration. The speaker on the back delivers good power, but the position is not the best and can be muffled easily while holding the cell phone.