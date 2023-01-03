Botafogo retreats from negotiations with Gabriel Barros after contractual requirements

O Botafogo was very close to hiring Gabriel Barros for next season. However, negotiations cooled down. The attacker’s relatives made demands that were not well seen by the Alvinegro leaders. The information was first published by journalist Thiago Franklin and confirmed by THROW!

As informed by the THROW! days ago, negotiations were well underway, but there was still no settlement between the parties. Due to these contractual impositions made in the last few hours, Botafogo decided to withdraw from the negotiation. The striker, who would arrive to play for Luís Castro’s team, will hardly play for the club.

Gabriel Barros is 21 years old and fits the profile outlined by Glorioso for this transfer window. Loaned to Flamengo in 2020, he belongs to Ituano and was one of the highlights of Série B this season.

Despite the negotiation having cooled down, Botafogo remains attentive to the market in search of occasional reinforcements. Luís Castro’s team reappears on January 9 with a view to the first commitments of the season.