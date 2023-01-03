Botafogo sends a team of scouts, analytics and recruiting for technical observation of talents at Copinha

O Botafogo premieres in Copinha this Tuesday (3), at 11 am, at Estádio Luís Augusto de Oliveira, with transmission by Sportv. On the field, Glorioso starts the trajectory in search of the unprecedented title of the competition. Outside of it, the Football Department continues the planning of the area by sending a reinforced team of scouts, analytics and capture for the technical observation of all venues and games of the 2023 Cup.

“Copinha is the biggest youth competition in the country and will receive special attention from Botafogo. Our planning includes on-site monitoring through our scout pro, base and analytics team, in addition to all the technology tools we have available and the hiring of additional observers. In 2023, the Club will have its greatest monitoring of potential talents in this competition”, commented the Head Scout Alessandro Britowhich had the support of the Fundraising Coordinator Everson Rocha in planning assembly.

The 52nd edition of São Paulo Cup de Futebol Júnior will be played between the 2nd and 25th of January and will feature 128 clubs divided into 32 groups, classifying the top two in each group for the knockout round. The biggest junior football competition in Brazil is organized by the Paulista Football Federation (FPF).

Botafogo is based in the city of São Carlos, in the interior of São Paulo, and is in Group 19, facing São-Carlense-SP, São Carlos-SP and Pinheirense-PA, in the first phase of the competition.

“Copinha is a competition known as a barn of talent. We created a structure with qualified professionals that will allow us to observe the athletes with excellence and, who knows, create opportunities for Botafogo in the future”, commented Everson Rocha.