Botafogo thrash Pinheirense in the debut

Botafogo debuted today with a victory in the São Paulo Cup, beating Pinheirense, from Pará, by 4-0. Sapata scored the three goals for the Rio de Janeiro team.

Botafogo’s opponent spent almost three days on the road (about 55 hours) to reach São Carlos (SP) and spent New Year’s Eve on the road.

The match was held at the Prof. Luis Augusto de Oliveira, better known as Luisão

The victory leaves Botafogo in the lead of Group 19, with three points, since the other two teams in the key, São Carlos-SP and São-Carlense-SP, drew 1-1

Botafogo returns to the field at 11 am on Friday (6) to face São Carlos in the second round

Long trip

Pinheirense left the city of Icoaraci, in Pará, on the night of December 30. After spending New Year’s Eve on the road, she landed in São Carlos the day before the premiere.

“It was getting heavy. Three days of travel, it’s very tiring. When we got here, we thought we were going to warm up well, to get in well, but it only took about three minutes, so it made it difficult for us to get in at the speed we wanted”, said midfielder Evandro Júnior at halftime.

It was common, in fact, to see Pinheirense players fall on the pitch in the second half because of cramps.

Goals and main bids

Finally. The game started truncated in São Carlos, and the first shot, by Felipe, from Botafogo, from outside the area, only came after 18 minutes.

1 to 0. At 24min of the first half, João Victor Maranhão played the pivot very well and, with a beautiful assist from the lyrics, left Sapata free to finish face-to-face with the goalkeeper and open the scoring.

Uuuuh! At 34min, Brendon took a free kick with style and demanded a great save from Lucas Davi. It would be Bota’s second.

Pinheirense arrives. The team’s first submission from Pará only happened at 44min of the first half, when Carcaça finished weakly to Gabriel Toebe’s defense.

Stove Ceni? At 8min of the final stage, goalkeeper Gabriel Toebe made a Rogério Ceni and took a free kick, which stopped at the barrier.

2 to 0. At 12min of the second half, Sapata scored one more. He played for Léo Pedro (who had just entered), received it back at the entrance to the area and finished first to widen.

3 to 0. Sapata’s hat-trick came soon after, at 18min. In free kick, the ball deflected in the barrier and deceived the goalkeeper Lucas Davi.

4 to 0. At 35min, Botafogo closed the account. João Felipe dropped a bomb, Lucas Davi defended and, on the rebound, João Felipe himself sent it to the nets.

DATASHEET

Botafogo 4 x 0 Pinheirense-PA

Date: 01/03/2023 (Tuesday)

Schedule: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Place: Prof. Luiz Augusto de Oliveira, in São Carlos (SP)

Referee: Rogério Fernando Alves Junior (SP)

Goal: Shoe (Botafogo), at 24′ of Q1, and at 12′ and 18′ of Q2; João Felipe (Botafogo), at 35′ of Q2

yellow cards: Jhonnatha, Maranhão (Botafogo), Borel (Pinheirense)

Botafogo: Gabriel Toebe, Bernardo, Kawan, Reydson (João Felipe) and Jefinho; Peloggia (Rhuan Lucas), Felipe (Alysson), Sapata (Fabiano) and Brendon (Antônio); Jhonnatha (Léo Pedro) and João Victor Maranhão. Coach: Thiago de Camillis

Pinheirense: Lucas Davi, Caio Magalhães, Mikael Alexandre, Borel and Murilo Galvão; Babaia (Nicolas Oliveira), Carcaça (Vitinho) and Bigoda; Evandro Júnior (Ariel Levy), Cauã Rafael and Márcio Júnior. Coach: Flavio Barros