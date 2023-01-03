Botafogo x Pinheirense: where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing for the Copa São Paulo game

The longing to see the Botafogo! This Tuesday (3/1), at 11 amGlorioso debuts on São Paulo Cup Juniors-2023 of Juniors facing the Pinheirense, from Pará, at Estádio Dr. Luiz Augusto de Oliveira, in São Carlos. The match will be broadcast live throughout Brazil by SportTV.

Glorioso is in Group 19, which also includes São Carlos and Grêmio São-Carlense. The two teams from the host city of the key will open the double round this Tuesday, at 8:45 am, with transmission from Paulistão Play. The top two finishers advance to the next stage.

In search of its first Cup title, Botafogo is going with a squad of experienced players in the competition, such as right-back Bernardo, defender Reydson and midfielder Brendon. There is also room for jewels that are still old enough to play in the under-17s, such as strikers Fabiano and Rafael Lobato.

Despite being enrolled, midfielders Raí, Bernardo Valim and Iago André did not travel and are still in the pre-season with the B team that will compete in the Carioca Championship. Strikers Dylan Talero, Rhuan Lucas and Gilwagner also stayed in Rio, on standby, being able to travel if requested.

Coach Thiago de Camillis, who won the Copa Rio title with Botafogo under-20/OPG in the second half, will debut as effective in Copinha. It is the opportunity to keep an eye on the future of Glorioso, with youngsters with the potential to be used in the top team.

Opponent – ​​Pinheirense

Botafogo’s opponent won the vacancy for having been runner-up in Pará under-20, losing the final to Remo on penalties. As with many small clubs, Pinheirense suffered from financial difficulties to reach São Carlos, with delays in boarding in Belém and even the threat of not being able to travel.

Arbitration

As in all Copinha games, the refereeing is entirely by the Paulista Federation. The whistle blows for Rogério Fernando Alves Júnior, assisted by Fabio Rogério Baesteiro and Jefferson Yago Franco Pinto. The fourth official will be Renan Pantoja de Quequi.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X PINHEIRENSE

Stadium: Prof. Luiz Augusto de Oliveira

Date-Time: 01/03/2023 – 11 am (from Brasilia)

Referee: Rogerio Fernando Alves Junior (SP)

Assistants: Fabio Rogério Baesteiro (SP) and Jefferson Yago Franco Pinto (SP)

Where to watch: SportTV

BOTAFOGO: Gabriel Toebe; Bernardo, Reydson, Alysson and Jefinho; Felipe Vieira, João Felipe and Brendon; Maranhão, Léo Pedro and Fabiano – Coach: Thiago de Camillis.

PINHEIRENSE: Lucas David; Caio, Borel, Fernando and Galvão; Edivan, Thiago and Anderson Banana; Cacá, Marcos Vinicius and Matheuzinho – Coach: Flávio Barros.