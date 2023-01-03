Brad William Henke, NFL player turned actor, dies aged 56

Henke was born April 10, 1966 in Columbus, Nepo, raised in Littleton, Colorado, and played football for the University of Arizona in the late 1980s. pounds, he was drafted by the New York Giants in 1989 because he was cut. Tucson native In 1998, he joined the Denver Broncos and was on the team when they lost the 1990 Super Bowl to the San Francisco 49ers.

His football career ended in the early 1990s after several injuries and he held several jobs including assistant football coach at a California community college. An unexpected meeting with Rod Martin, formerly of the Oakland Raiders, set him on a new path.

“Rud mentioned that actors were needed to play football players in commercials, so I tried to do that and got one for Pizza Hut,” Henk told The Citizen. “While I was there, a guy invited me to take an acting course. I went and realized this is what I wanted to do.”

The depth and types of roles Mr. Henke assumed are featured in each credit. In an interview in 2021 with CGM magazine, Henke said that at the beginning of his career he was learning business and taking jobs to earn money, but things have changed. “Ultimately, I just tried to do it out of love for him,” he said. “Just because I love creating characters – figuring out how they talk, how they stand, all the physical things and all the emotional things.”

Mr. Henke Tell-Tale TV website In 2020, the role of Tom Cullen in the miniseries The Stand, the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name, starring Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgard, was challenging but rewarding.