Braz and Spindel travel on Friday to bring reinforcements of up to R$ 1.6 million to Flamengo; 2 names are on the agenda

The leaders will travel this week to try to conclude the negotiations once and for all; the Club has two targets on the radar

O Flamengo announced this Tuesday (3) his first reinforcement for the 2023 season. After passing through Olympique de Marseille, from France, the midfielder Gerson is back in Gávea and signed a five-year contract. Without wasting time, the Club wants to speed up the arrival of other noveltiess to qualify the cast of Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira.

In order to streamline negotiations, the directors Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel have booked trip for next Friday (6) for the Argentina. According to the report on the Globo Esporte website, the duo will go to the neighboring country to try to close, once and for all, with the goalkeeper Agustin Rossiwhich is linked to the Boca Juniors until the month of June.

The archer, 27 years old, can already sign a pre contract to leave the Club for free in mid-2023, but the Flamengo wants to anticipate the release. On Friday afternoon, Braz and Spindel leave with a defined strategy to close the deal. The position is a priority at Mais Querido due to the departure of Diego Alves, who did not renew his contract.

With the intention of having Rossi in its squad in January, still during the pre-season, Flamengo agrees to pay between US$200,000 and US$300,000 (from R$1.07 to R$1.6 million, in the current conversion). The meetings are scheduled for Sunday and, if the Argentines do not accept the values, the goalkeeper should only arrive in the second half of the year in Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to Rossi, Mengão has another target in sight in the neighboring country and can take advantage of the trip to address the issue. the colombian Quinteroaged 29, who is leaving river plate, was offered to the football department. The Club is mainly concerned with the player’s physical condition and the final decision will be taken by Victor Pereira and its technical committee.