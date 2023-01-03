Bruna Marquezine shows a different cropped look and is tied by Xolo Maridueña

Bruna Marquezine (Photo: Getty Images)

Smile the roses! One of the biggest style references in Brazil today, Bruna Marquezine chose one New Year’s Eve look nothing basic for this year.

The actress, who spent the turn in the company of Sasha Meneghelwith whom she is a childhood friend, and her younger sister, Luana Maiawore white pants and a top, with cutouts and details in the shape of a flower.

The parts belong to the Polish brand Magda Butrym, known for its design and patterns inspired by flowers, especially roses. Even other celebrities, such as Rihanna and Natalie Portman, have already dressed. Just look:

Xolo MaridueñaBruna’s co-star in the film “Blue Beetle” and supposed affair of the actress, was one of the first to like and comment on the publication. “Nailed it,” wrote the actor. The expression, for those who don’t know, is equivalent to our “arrasou” in English. Oh, oh…

Now, back to the look, in case you were interested, know that it is also available in black and, at the moment, the top costs $1170 (more or less R$ 6,275 in today’s conversion*) and the pants go for $780 (about of BRL 4,183, also in today’s conversion*).

*Price researched in January 2023