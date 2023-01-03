Brutal horror is the year-end highlight in theaters

The year comes to an end with a bloodbath in cinemas. The most extreme film of 2022 is the main release this Thursday (29/11), with distribution in 600 cinemas. In the US, “Terrifier 2” was not known for attracting audiences, but for making people leave the theater before the end of the projection.

The programming also features Brazilian horror, “As Almas que Dançam no Escuro”, and marks the end of the reruns of the “Twilight Saga”, among other novelties. Check out all the premieres of the circuit below.

| TERRIFIER 2 |

After causing fainting spells and vomiting in the USA, the terror of Palhaço Art (played by David Howard Thornton) brings his slaughter to Brazil. Not even death can stop him. Killed in the first film (available on Amazon Prime Video and on VOD), he is resurrected to return to dismember young people during Halloween night.

The extreme public reaction is due to the violent content of the film, which includes scenes of maiming, stabbing, scalping and torture. This menu led several people to walk out of theaters during the US showing, not being able to watch the entire film.

It is very strong, but the gore (bloody) effects are the best of the film, since the director-writer Damien Leone did not pay much attention to the script, which was drawn out, full of holes and practically nonsense in its exaggerated 2h18 of projection. While the first was a serial killer story, the new one is a ghost movie, with hauntings, nightmares and miracles from beyond (not to mention nothing), with references to famous slasher horrors of the 1980s, from “Pay to Get In, Pray Yourself Out” (1981) to, of course, “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” (1987).

| THE SOULS THAT DANCE IN THE DARK |

After his daughter is found dead on the beach, a father’s quest for revenge leads him from God to the devil. On this journey, he comes across secrets that his daughter was hiding and an enigmatic figure who promises to help him, but not without asking something in return.

Winner of the Rio Fantastik Festival, the Brazilian terror is directed by Marcos DeBrito (“Condado Macabro”) and features Paulo Vespúcio (the delegate Ernesto from “Pantanal”) in the lead role.

| THE BOSS’S BRIGADE |

The French Audrey Lamy (“The Treasure of Little Nicholas”) plays a busted chef, who, after being fired from a fancy restaurant, sees job opportunities diminish. By accepting the only job offer they offer, she ends up discovering that she will be running the kitchen of a shelter for immigrant children. There, her bad mood adds to the poverty of the place, but when young people volunteer to help, her heart of ice begins to melt.

The humanist comedy is directed by Louis-Julien Petit, who worked with Lamy on another comedy about marginalized segments of society: “As Invisíveis” (2018), set in a reception center for homeless women about to close due to a political decision.

| HOW TO PLEASE A WOMAN |

The Australian comedy revolves around a mature woman who has a revolutionary business idea. It all starts when her friends buy her a stripper for her birthday. But not liking the surprise, she prefers to spend her two hours asking him to clean her house. When she loses her job, she realizes that many women her age would love hot guys to come clean their houses, and she has the idea of ​​going after the stripper, proposing a partner to a group of male professionals, which becomes a great commercial success.

| OTTO – BACK TO FRONT |

Documentary about the writer Otto Lara Resende, based on his letter/response to his friend Paulo Mendes Campos, who asked him: Who is Otto Lara Resende? It is directed by his daughter, Helena Lara Resende (“Quem Pode Jogar”), in partnership with Marcos Ribeiro.

| THE TWILIGHT SAGA – BREAKING DAWN: THE FINAL |

After “Twilight” (2008), “New Moon” (2009), “Eclipse” (2010) and “Breaking Dawn – Part 1”, the relaunch of the “Twilight Saga” comes to the happy ending of the couple Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson) with his daughter’s accelerated growth and the peace between vampires and werewolves. The films were re-released in celebration of the 10th anniversary of that ending, which was originally shown in 2012.

The franchise’s success catapulted the careers of the central pair, who at the time also experienced a tumultuous off-screen courtship. Stewart and Pattinson have made some of Hollywood’s most prestigious and successful recent films. While the actress was nominated for an Oscar for “Spencer”, the actor became the new “Batman” of cinema.

The “Twilight Saga” is also available in full streaming on Netflix and Star+ platforms.

