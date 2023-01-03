Capivariano striker shines with goals and spectacular dribbling

The São Paulo Cup has barely started and already has a great highlight. In the game that started the tournament, for Group 10 – the same as Cruzeiro -, Capivariano beat Penapolense by 4-0, with two goals from Guilherme Zimovski – one of them in a beautiful free kick. The number 7, only 18 years old, still drew attention with a spectacular dribble.

Guilherme Zimovski’s show started just three minutes into the game. Taking advantage of a ball barely cleared by the Penapolense defense, the number 7 hit it from outside the area, low, and hit the corner. The round one touched the beam before entering.

In the final stretch of the first stage, Zimovski took a free kick with great style, covered the barrier and hit the angle to increase the score. In the second stage, Gabriel and Yuri scored for the visitors, closing the scoring.

Also in the second half, Guilherme Zimovski drew attention again. In the 14th minute, he was launched on the right wing, with two players on the line. The number seven took the ball to the corner flag and, with a touch of lyrics on the ball, left the markers in nostalgia. Following the move, he played in the middle, and saw a teammate finish out.

Veteran in the Cup

This is not the first time that Guilherme Zimovski plays in Copinha. And not the first time he shines. In the last edition, with the shirt of XV de Piracicaba, he scored three goals, in a campaign that ended in the second phase of the competition.

In the second round, after leaving the bench, Zimovski scored a great goal against Vitória-BA, defining the São Paulo triumph by 3-1. .

Test at Bayern Munich

Before playing for XV de Piracicaba, Guilherme Zimovski played for the youth teams of São Paulo, in 2020.

In August 2022, the striker, who has dual citizenship – he is also Polish – was still called by Bayern Munich for a week of training at the club.