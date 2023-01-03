Casagrande speaks after being chosen by players as ‘worst commentator’ of 2022

the former player Walter Casagrande was elected the “worst commentator” of 2022, in a poll by “Uol” among 26 players in the Brasileirão. In view of this, the Corinthians idol said that he does not care about the “title” and that he sees the choice as something positive.

– It’s not strange at all and it doesn’t bother me at all what they chose me. In fact, being chosen the worst by the majority of current players comes to me as a great compliment – he said, on his blog at “Uol”.

– I will not change my way of seeing the players, not only with the ball rolling, but also for their character, behavior, values ​​and principles. I will continue not passing my hand on my head, and I will not pamper any of them – he added.

Casão also poked the players about the Robinho case. The former Santos and national team player was sentenced to nine years in prison for gang rape in Italy.

– I think there should also be a poll asking what the players’ opinion is about the Robinho case, who is walking the beaches freely, even though he has already been sentenced to 9 years in prison for collective rape of a vulnerable person – said the former player.

The election declared the former player of Vasco Pedrinho as the best commentator on TV. Furthermore, “Os Donos da Bola”, presented by Neto, was chosen as the worst and best sports program on TV.