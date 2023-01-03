Celebrities over 50 who exude joviality

These celebrities are like wine: the older they get, the more beautiful they become. several celebrities over 50 years old are becoming an icon of beauty and attracting attention wherever they go.

Showing that beauty is at the peak of old age, the Observatory of the Famous separated the celebrities who are successful with slender bodies and great beauty.

Luciana Gimenez

At the age of 53, presenter Luciana Gimenez draws sighs from her followers in all publications. Owner of a slender body, the famous star of several advertising campaigns, in addition to her career on TV.

Claudia Raia

At the age of 55, Claudia Raia also conquers for her beauty and proved that with the passage of time she became even more beautiful. The actress is currently pregnant with a boy.

Jennifer Lopez

At 53 years old, Jlo always impresses with her youthfulness, both in her face and her toned body. The singer leaves fans drooling with each publication on social networks.

Jennifer Aniston

American actress Jennifer Aniston also leaves fans all drooling with her beauty at the age of 53. Jennifer continues to play prominent roles because of her youthfulness, in addition to numerous fashion campaigns.

Cindy Crawford

At the age of 56, Cindy impresses everyone wherever she goes with her beauty in old age. Reaching 60, the actress and model continues to flaunt her svelte body.

Luiza Brunet

Model and mother of Yasmin Brunet, Luiza also showed that time has only been good for her. Today, at age 60, she still works in the area and leaves fans impressed with her youthfulness.

Ivete Sangalo

The singer from Bahia recently turned 50 and surprises the public with her beauty. In addition, Ivete has plenty of energy, which makes her even more jovial.

Sofia Vergara

The Latina actress, Sofia Vergara, also showed that she is at her best age. At 50 years old, the famous always shows off her enviable curves and her youthful face.