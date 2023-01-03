Cell phone crashing? 7 Easy Tips That Can Fix Problem

When the cell phone freezes at all times, it can disrupt the person’s life. Even with more recent models, with only one or two years of use, the operating system can malfunction during the use of applications or day-to-day tools.

Full memory or misuse can be some of the reasons, but there can be even more reasons for this problem. If your device is freezing a lot, check out some tips on what to do to try to unlock your cell phone at home.

Cell phone crashing: how to solve the problem

1 – Restart the device

The first step to make the cell phone less slow is to restart the device. This measure, which requires no effort, will close applications and can make the device more agile. Another way to make the device faster is to close applications throughout the day.

For this, you need to throw the screens up, which can already help with the slowness problem.

2 – Clean up photos, files and videos

Another important tip is to clean the cache memory, which is fast access storage, with data used by the processor. As these files take up a lot of space, it is important to always clear this memory, because that way you can gain more memory on your cell phone, improving its slowness and crashes.

Another tip is to delete photos and videos from memory. But in order not to miss anything important, transfer the photos to your computer. Or change the option to save photos to Google Photos – in the case of iPhone, back up your photos to iCloud.

3 – Remove animations and special effects

Another way to make your phone less slow is by disabling wallpapers or very animated apps that harm your phone’s performance. And to save even more battery life, opt for dark wallpapers.

4 – Delete unused apps

Check the apps you no longer use and uninstall them. In addition to taking up storage space, they can also slow down the device. Another solution to this problem, if you don’t want to delete the application, is to look for the less heavy version, called Lite.

5 – Keep your phone up to date

Updates to the cell phone’s operating system, in addition to bringing new features to the device’s widgets, also bring improvements in functionality and security. So if there is an update available on the device, it is because the brand believes that the device can withstand the upgrade. Also, it doesn’t always mean that a new version is a heavier one.

6 – Clear WhatsApp

Every day, Whatsapp receives several photos, videos, stickers and messages, which uses a lot of cell phone memory, which can slow down the device and sometimes crash.

To prevent this from happening, delete all conversations that don’t need to be saved and also clear messages from groups that are no longer active. After following this step, go to Application Settings tab, Storage and Manage Storage to delete received items.

7 – Return to original settings

If even after all the steps your cell phone still freezes, the last option is to restore the device. This measure is taken to eliminate any errors that may occur, but the system will erase everything, leaving the cell phone with only the original applications.

Applications such as messaging, delivery, social networks, transport will be deleted and you will have to download everything again. If that’s the way out, make sure you’ve made all the necessary backups so you don’t lose anything important.

