CES 2023: LG unveils new lineup of Z3, G3 and C3 OLED TVs

The company announced the televisions LG Z3, LG G3 and LG C3 OLED as part of its new line of televisions. These OLED TVs promise to offer a very high quality experience with powerful image processing technologies and a new and improved version of the webOS platform. According to LG, its new OLED televisions offer even greater brightness, greater fidelity in color reproduction and come equipped with new technologies from the company, in addition to bringing the new chipset α9 AI Processor Gen6.

The new processor in the alpha line features AI technology with deep learning to produce images and audio of unparalleled quality. AI Picture Pro promises to bring a detailed experience in each frame by upscaling, in addition to improving dynamic tone mapping, allowing the refinement of certain objects and people’s faces for an experience close to the real world. According to LG, Brightness Boost technology promises to improve brightness by up to 70%. On the sound side, AI Sound Pro generates 9.1.2 surround output through the built-in speakers. There is also support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, in addition to the Game Optimizer feature to improve the gaming experience.

The webOS, which will come pre-installed on the brand’s OLED televisions in 2023, features a redesigned user interface, allowing for faster and more practical navigation between content and services, organized by categories.

