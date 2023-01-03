Chanel haircuts for you to innovate without regrets

Coco Chanel once said that “a woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life” and if you’re thinking about getting a mane change cut this year, what single that you should choose is the Chanel haircut. Wondering why? Because it’s in, honey!

Not sure what it is? It’s this year’s most wearable French women’s hair trend and is defined by its combination of chin-length style + bangs, reminiscent of Coco Chanel’s 1930s bob hairstyle. And with a roster of stars with different face types and hair rocking it, it’s also proving to be universally flattering.

Intrigued? Here are the 6 ways you can rock the trend like a true trendsetter…

The Chanel Haircut: 6 Ways to Rock the Trend Like a True Trendsetter

1. Copy Coco Chanel

If you’re feeling confident and are a sucker for all things vintage (who isn’t?!), you were made to rock this classic Chanel haircut, which is ultra-short and worn with bold blunt bangs.

The best thing about this sophisticated and elegant style? This will allow you to channel your inner Coco Chanel and make you feel good.

Editor’s Tip: If you want to nail this classic to a T, you need to make sure your mane and bangs are stylish too.

Ideal for creating and finishing your look, this medium hold hairspray will leave your locks shiny.

2. Be like Vanessa Hudgens

Think having natural waves means you can’t get a Chanel haircut? Well, Vanessa Hudgens is here to remind you that you can totally rock this trend.

Seen on the red carpet, the star is rocking a slightly wavy bob cut with chunky bangs, creating a combination of sleek and killer style.

3. Try it with a longer bob length

If you’re not feeling the classic, super-short Chanel haircuts above, try to shake things up by channeling the modern alternative.

Here, Sam kept the shape of the classic Chanel haircut, but opted to wear it a little longer, with long feathered bangs to match. Parisian charm in an instant? Yes please!

4. Play with colors

If you live for golden blonde or any other Cali-approved shade, you’re going to want to see what a Chanel haircut looks like with it, right? Well we have you!

This classic cut can easily be taken to more chic heights with the help of a warm mane color (especially when it’s shaggy!). Wassup which one will you choose?

Editor’s Tip: Dreaming of making this tousled style your own?, which will help give your mane the undone beachy texture needed to achieve that laid-back look.

5. And shapes too!

While the Chanel haircut is technically defined by its chin-length style, you he can break the rules and play with shapes. Now, we don’t mean actual shapes, oh no, we’re talking asymmetrical and A-line cuts.

With its fierce, bold shape and ultra-sleek looks, this fabulous angle ‘do is bound to get every taste.

6. Don’t be afraid to change your bangs

We may not be mathematicians, but one equation we know is this: the Chanel haircut + side bangs the dreamiest hairstyle ever! Wondering why? Why side bangs suit all the face shapes.

So if you’re worried about whether or not a blunt fringe suits you, there’s no reason not to work on your best side and live your best life.