Check out Bahia’s training schedule until the debut in Baianão



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Work for 2023 begins this Monday (2nd) at CT Evaristo de Macedo. After three weeks of pre-season, the Squadron enters its final stretch of preparation for official competitions.

The re-introduction of the cast, after New Year’s break, takes place this Monday afternoon.

Until the opening round of Baianão, on Wednesday of next week, the 11th, the tricolor cast will have just one day of rest.

In all, Bahia has eight more training sessions with the ball before receiving a visit from Juazeirense, in the first game of 2023.

Getting close to the end of the pre-season, Bahia will have just one more day of activities in two shifts.

This week’s schedule is as follows:

Monday (2) – 3:30 pm: Training at CT Evaristo de Macedo

– 3:30 pm: Training at CT Evaristo de Macedo Tuesday (3) – 9am and 3:30pm: Training at CT Evaristo de Macedo

– 9am and 3:30pm: Training at CT Evaristo de Macedo Wednesday (4) – 09h: Training at CT Evaristo de Macedo

– 09h: Training at CT Evaristo de Macedo Thursday (5) – 4 pm: Training in Pituaçu

– 4 pm: Training in Pituaçu Friday (6) – Day off

– Day off Saturday (7) – 09h: Training at CT Evaristo de Macedo

– 09h: Training at CT Evaristo de Macedo Sunday (8) – 09h: Training at CT Evaristo de Macedo

At Monday (9) and on Tuesday (10)the squad must work again in the morning shift, closing the pre-season, with schedules still to be confirmed.

The official debut of Bahia in 2023 will be at 7:15 pm on the 11th, against Juazeirense, at the Pituaçu stadium.